Since 2012, a dedicated group of elected officials, business leaders and influential community members have been involved in a major economic development project that we believe is important to both Eddy and Lea counties.
Our vision led to the partnership of the Eddy Lea Energy Alliance and Holtec International to propose the HI-STORE Consolidated Interim Storage Facility for spent nuclear fuel. We believed then and have strengthened our belief that the technology behind this storage facility has been proven safe and secure. The storage facility is a recommendation from President Barack Obama’s blue-ribbon commission, which called for a temporary solution to our country’s nuclear waste disposal issue.
The energy alliance stepped forward and invited Holtec to submit a proposal because the company has the safest, most robust system in the world, a strong record of safety and is responsible for over 70 percent of the spent nuclear fuel storage solutions in the United States.
Yet, as with all things in the nuclear energy industry, misinformation is being spread by certain New Mexico legislators who are determined to put fear among the state’s citizens. Two legislative bills circulating the Roundhouse this session, both House Bill 127 and Senate Bill 54, are intended to keep the vision of the Eddy Lea Energy Alliance/Holtec project from becoming a reality.
What is also troubling is that the confusing language in the mirror bills is very broad and, we believe, could be applied in banning the important work at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. This is an unintended consequence that cannot go unchallenged. New Mexicans must push back against the nuclear energy bias that is pervasive in the state.
These legislative attacks on the nuclear energy industry are not new, nor are they legal in the opinion of federal courts. For instance, the state of Utah attempted to regulate the storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel. The legislation was challenged in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, and the court rejected the state of Utah’s attempts to prohibit the storage of spent nuclear fuel. Here is the legal case, Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians v. Nielson. By the way, New Mexico is also in the 10th Circuit.
Our alliance is comprised of leaders in Carlsbad, Hobbs, Eddy and Lea counties. We understand the energy-related industries and the benefits they provide for our communities and the state’s general budget. We would never invite a company for a project that would harm our land, water, air or residents. This is our home, and we are committed to creating well-paying jobs that allow our communities to grow and provide positive contributions to New Mexico.
The Holtec project in southeastern New Mexico will help temporarily solve our nation’s spent fuel-storage issues. It also would provide over 350 jobs as well as distribute $3 billion in capital investment to our area. The state also will benefit annually from additional revenue in the millions of dollars in fees and taxes. This is a win-win for every New Mexican. I ask you to call your representatives and ask them to vote no on House Bill 127 and Senate Bill 54.
