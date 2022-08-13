Alexis de Toqueville’s poignant observation about America’s new democracy was to “fear the tyranny of the majority.” Only when individualism is a positive force could it prompt people to work together for common purposes. Where is this individualism in our local government?

What we clearly and sadly have in Santa Fe is a tyranny of the minority. Several hundred noise ordinance violators drive around until all hours of the night showing off their loud and fast, souped-up, illegal muffler-toting cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The easiest way to motivate the City Council and mayor is for them to come and stand at the corner of East Alameda and Paseo de Peralta, where my hotel is located. A motivated representative of the people would have to hear no more. I was starting to believe I and the hoteliers were the only people being so negatively impacted by these lawbreakers.

Joe Schepps is a Santa Fe business owner.

