Alexis de Toqueville’s poignant observation about America’s new democracy was to “fear the tyranny of the majority.” Only when individualism is a positive force could it prompt people to work together for common purposes. Where is this individualism in our local government?
What we clearly and sadly have in Santa Fe is a tyranny of the minority. Several hundred noise ordinance violators drive around until all hours of the night showing off their loud and fast, souped-up, illegal muffler-toting cars, trucks and motorcycles.
The easiest way to motivate the City Council and mayor is for them to come and stand at the corner of East Alameda and Paseo de Peralta, where my hotel is located. A motivated representative of the people would have to hear no more. I was starting to believe I and the hoteliers were the only people being so negatively impacted by these lawbreakers.
After attending my first neighborhood meeting, I was relieved but saddened to learn every neighborhood suffers from the exact same noise and speeding problem. Unfortunately, we just had a round of elections, but the momentum and desire to vote in new councilors is clearly evident. Everyone who realizes the degradation of our quality of life and lack of quiet enjoyment of our properties are ready for change politically … and we deserve better. Must we wait for the next councilor election cycle?
The neighborhoods and hotels can immediately supply the city with 50 license plates of the worst and most regular speeders and noise makers, but what is the city’s plan? Knoxville, Tenn., is already using sound cameras to identify when and where the most violations are occurring so the city can focus policing efforts on specific areas at specific times. New York is using noise cameras located high enough to only record the license plates of noise scofflaws and not show drivers’ faces.
The councilors who fear racial profiling or the violation of citizens’ rights to behave any way they want without repercussions should be pleased enough to push for such cameras. Councilor Sig Lindell is working on an increase in the fines, and this should be unanimously supported — the current fine is $30.
Not enough police? Put a Planned Unit Development zoning overlay on the midtown campus area. Decide what you as leaders want to see, and put up a “for sale” sign. Set aside 10 acres for the Alan Webber Park. Developing the midtown campus is a huge project, one Dallas or Atlanta might think twice about undertaking. We cannot even produce an on-time financial audit, yet our elected officials have convinced themselves we can handle a development partnering with the private sector.
With a sale of the midtown campus, the
$2 million annual debt service could be used, among other things, for raises for our police officers and incentives to fill the many vacancies. Or sidewalk repairs and trash pickup along our streets. Or raises for our firefighters. The last thing this $2 million annual payment should be used for is to pay for land for the city to develop.