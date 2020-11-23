When you’re close to another person, say at Thanksgiving dinner or in church, you may also be closer than you wish to many people that this person has spent time with (been exposed to) in the prior two weeks.
This is why the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 loves group gatherings — they give the bug a chance to multiply in a new “host” — another person. Each attendee inadvertently brings a number of invisible guests because the virus can live in a person’s body for up to two weeks, which makes them infectious to others even if they feel perfectly fine.
If everyone attending the Thanksgiving dinner has isolated themselves totally for two weeks, there are just the four visible and no invisible guests. But who of us can do that?
Assume each of the four guests was exposed to just one new person a day for the previous two weeks. And assume that only one of these persons was infectious.
There are 14 times four invisible guests, plus four visible attendees — 60 “guests” total. But that one invisible guest who was infectious could be enough to spread the virus to one or more of the visible guests. Assume five family members get together, and on average each has been exposed to 10 people a day for the last 14 days. This party now includes five visible and 700 invisible “guests” (5x10x14 = 700 people) at the dinner table, Only one of the invisible guests needs to have been infected to transmit the virus to a visible guest.
This is why health care officials strongly urge all of us to not gather in groups at all if at all possible. Yes, it is a small but real sacrifice. Our hospitals, doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, etc., are at their limits. We must protect them.
Giving up a dinner get-together with people outside your household will help protect our first responders so they can be there for us when we need them or to give us the vaccine when it is ready. Let’s get through the holidays. Defer them until summer if need be. Please realize that every first responder has worked and will continue to work holiday shifts including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Let’s give back — sacrifice a little — for all the heroes who are working, risking and sacrificing for us. Now that would be a special Thanksgiving.
