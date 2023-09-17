The first GOP presidential debate last month was lively and acrimonious and gave us an introduction to Vivek Ramaswamy, who analysts say will be a rising star in the Republican primary contest. I believe he just might, if we let ourselves be fooled twice.
Ramaswamy has boldly compared himself to Donald Trump. Indeed, in 2015 the former president was an “outsider,” a non-politician and businessman without civil service experience who got himself elected by sowing suspicion about our government. The younger, articulate, energetic Vivek is using the force of his personality, debate skills and a series of radical ideas to appeal to Trump supporters and anyone subject to his charm.
The chaos theory of Edward Lorenz (later confirmed by quantum physics) offers us insight and a reminder of how a single policy decision by our president can and will affect millions of us.
The theory suggests (in a quantum world) that “the butterfly effect” — a smaller, unseen action somewhere on planet Earth — contributes to a greater action, like a tsunami, elsewhere on Earth.
Politically speaking, an unexpected chaotic storm was released during the presidency of Donald J. Trump. The theory also suggests the presence of a mitigating factor called “a strange attractor,” which is analogous to our Constitution. The term refers to a pattern that forms amid multiple fluctuating circumstances, and exercises a saving effect, by limiting how far chaos will go. Is this our Constitution?
Two intended actions by Ramaswamy will almost certainly bring further chaos to the country, and keep us on the “edge of chaos” (a related scientific notion) — the dynamic interplay between order and disorder. Have we adjusted too much to disorder, or will we wake up? We might begin by remembering the long and short term effects of policy decisions, authoritarian initiatives, neglect of duty (viz., Trump’s behaviors on January 6, 2021), by one man who has fooled us repeatedly.
I see two examples of “flapping of the wings” by candidate Ramaswamy that are tell-tale signs! These would bring a second seduction by an unqualified candidate for the presidency? To initiate his one-man revolution, Ramaswamy plans to lay off 75% of the employees of the federal government. A recipe for chaos, you betcha! He also says he would eliminate the FBI and the IRS — two agencies now playing a central role in unveiling Trump’s unethical and alleged criminal behaviors. Ramaswamy says we no longer need them.
On the debate stage, Ramaswamy joined five other candidates and declared he will support defendant Trump, who is facing 91 felony counts, even if he is convicted. He promises to pardon the ex-president based on the ludicrous idea that a pardon will “unite the country.” A prudent candidate might have said, “I will wait to see what happens in court.”
A pardon to override the consequences of any felony convictions decided by our courts and a jury of Trump’s peers would give a felon an escape from a foundational piece of our legal system — that, “no one is above the law.” A Ramaswamy pardon would not be like the one granted Richard Nixon by Gerald Ford, an act which adhered to a 1915 Supreme court ruling (Burdick vs. U.S.), and carried an imputation of guilt, and was not quid pro quo.
Candidate Ramaswamy says he considers Trump the “the best president of the 21st century” and promises to appoint him as an adviser. One hand washes the other. We must not let another unqualified candidate charm or seduce voters into an even deeper defiling of our Constitution.
Len Schreiner in a retired hospice chaplain, a priest and author, living in Rowe, east of Santa Fe.