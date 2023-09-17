The first GOP presidential debate last month was lively and acrimonious and gave us an introduction to Vivek Ramaswamy, who analysts say will be a rising star in the Republican primary contest. I believe he just might, if we let ourselves be fooled twice.

Ramaswamy has boldly compared himself to Donald Trump. Indeed, in 2015 the former president was an “outsider,” a non-politician and businessman without civil service experience who got himself elected by sowing suspicion about our government. The younger, articulate, energetic Vivek is using the force of his personality, debate skills and a series of radical ideas to appeal to Trump supporters and anyone subject to his charm.

The chaos theory of Edward Lorenz (later confirmed by quantum physics) offers us insight and a reminder of how a single policy decision by our president can and will affect millions of us.

