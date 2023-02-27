School boards are an often undervalued piece of the puzzle in improving New Mexico’s public schools. They play a critically important role in setting the tone, culture and expectations for the schools they oversee.

Last year, Think New Mexico published a report titled “A Roadmap for Rethinking Public Education in New Mexico,” which proposed a sweeping 10-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations to improve the performance of New Mexico’s public schools. One of those planks highlighted research demonstrating that local school boards can positively impact the learning environment when they are focused on elevating student achievement.

House Bill 325 is based on the proposals in our report. It is sponsored by Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, a high school teacher; Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, a former school board member; and Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Española, who worked closely with school districts for many years in her role as the founding executive director of the LANL Foundation.

Fred Nathan is executive director of Think New Mexico.