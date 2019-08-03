Imagine for a moment if K-12 reverted to a tuition-based education. The concept not only seems backward, but we would bankrupt America in a single generation.
Long ago, we recognized that all Americans need the basic building blocks of public education, allowing the time for nurturing and development that K-12 provides. Thankfully, free K-2 public education is the norm, paid for through tax dollars.
In a world that has become exponentially more complex, America needs to extend its public education system beyond K-12 to encompass the vast new knowledge required to earn a living in today’s ever expanding world.
Public education provided via our tax base needs to be extended to at least K-14, recognizing the time needed for greater knowledge acquisition. Simply put, this world is more complex, and more knowledge takes more time to learn.
Optional private (tuition-based) education needs to stay in place at every level, allowing for the specialty paths required to advance our horizons.
Imagine a taxpayer-funded K-14 education. Americans would enter the workforce or specialized college of their choice two years later as more mature, better focused and prepared citizens … with zero accumulated debt.
The trickle-down effect of an American population with two years of additional education would pay dividends, offsetting its simple taxpayer cost. A more mature population with better education would result in making better choices. Better health, less crime and a happier life through retirement are the results of a better education.
Imagine living in a future America where every student had the right to K-14. Many of our current problems would be solved by a more educated America.
Paul Kalenian lives in Santa Fe.