Jewish teaching places the saving of a life above all other laws and practices. As a result of the emergence of the
coronavirus, all religious and community groups must suspend and change what we are doing immediately.
Manny communities have recognized the emergency and already made the change, and more are doing so each hour. Each community and individual will have to work within their own traditions and norms to save lives. We must take these steps because we value human life: our own lives, our families, the greater community and the world around us.
Stopping group contact is essential right now for preventing ourselves from getting this transmitted and lethal virus and stop any spread to our families and community.
Complacency, denial and overconfidence are common among us, but there is no place for it now. You may get pushback from your family and friends, and may feel social pressure to go about business as usual. But this is not the time to care about that. Resist these impulses and counterarguments.
Now is the time to stop any possible potential for getting infected or infecting others.
Religious communities present both significant challenges and value in that regard. However, we must learn to balance our spiritual and emotional health with the real physical risks to our health today.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.