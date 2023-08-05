I was born in a small town called La Mesa Jalisco in a family of nine kids. My father walked away from us, so my mother raised all nine of us with a second-grade education and a single income.
Since my mom wasn’t able to get far in her educational journey, it was really important to her that my siblings and I succeeded academically. If my mother had access to the quality child care programs we have today, she wouldn’t have had to worry as much about our education and safety while she was working, and we all would’ve benefited from better emotional development.
As an early education professional, I understand the developmental needs of young children. I am a cook at an early education center and work closely with young kids. Good nutrition is a critical part of their development, and it’s been a joy to provide food and also educate young kids about food and nutrition.
I have not always felt valued in the work that I do, because my wages don’t reflect my hard work and expertise. I work hard to ensure the children at my center don’t go hungry, as some of them arrive at day care and eat their first meal of the day with me. This is why the work I do matters so much to me, and why I’m fighting to make sure the early education system supports the staff that makes it possible.
I am a proud parent of a daughter who attended a Head Start program when she was young. My wife and I were able to work while our daughter was in Head Start, and we were both overjoyed that she could be somewhere safe during our work days, where she also got quality education. The Head Start program also linked us to other programs and services that we didn’t even know we could access, like dental care for our daughter.
I am also proud to say that my daughter later became a university graduate, and I know her early education played a huge role in her academic success.
When early educators and staff like me earn higher wages, we can build a better early education system for all of us. The programs that we have today are incredible educational resources and I’m so fortunate that my own daughter was able to access one. But I also know from my professional experience that there’s still room for growth.
When we can earn higher wages and access a wage and career ladder that paves the way for career advancement, we can make the early education profession a more stable and sustainable career. That will lead to lower teacher turnover rates which will ensure the children we all love to teach and nurture have the best possible outcomes in their educational journeys.
When I look back on my life and experiences, I’m extremely proud of my resilience and of the hardships I’ve overcome. They are living testimony that victory can be achieved by fighting.
I owe many of my victories to the tireless women who shaped my life, including my mother, my wife, my daughter and many others. There are so many women and parents who face endless obstacles in their day to day life, but with a quality child care system, we can minimize many of those challenges.
I look forward to continuing to fight for what we deserve as educators, so we can continue to work with parents and children to make New Mexico a better place for all of us.
Felicitas Torres is a member of OLÉ, a group fighting to improve our early education system.