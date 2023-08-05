I was born in a small town called La Mesa Jalisco in a family of nine kids. My father walked away from us, so my mother raised all nine of us with a second-grade education and a single income.

Since my mom wasn’t able to get far in her educational journey, it was really important to her that my siblings and I succeeded academically. If my mother had access to the quality child care programs we have today, she wouldn’t have had to worry as much about our education and safety while she was working, and we all would’ve benefited from better emotional development.

As an early education professional, I understand the developmental needs of young children. I am a cook at an early education center and work closely with young kids. Good nutrition is a critical part of their development, and it’s been a joy to provide food and also educate young kids about food and nutrition.

Felicitas Torres is a member of OLÉ, a group fighting to improve our early education system.

