The article from Sen. George Muñoz ("Sustainable energy is good for the economy," My View, April 15) contains statements with which I must disagree. While I agree with the title, the statements that “hydrogen is a byproduct of carbon capture” and that “producing hydrogen along with carbon capture can reduce its production expense” are not true. Here is why:
Hydrogen can be produced from fossil methane (natural gas) by steam methane reformation. Per the Department of Energy, this industrial process uses 700 degrees Celsius to 1000 degrees Celsius high-temperature steam to convert methane into one part hydrogen and seven parts carbon dioxide. This is fossil "gray hydrogen." Steam method reformation plants can approach the size of a full gas-powered electric plant.
To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, you might build a separate carbon capture and sequestration facility next to the reformation plant. But they are separate facilities and hydrogen comes from the steam method reformation process. It is not a byproduct of carbon capture and sequestration.
What is carbon capture? It is an industrial chemical process typically using amine-based CO2 scrubbers through which the exhaust gasses from a power plant (or steam method reformation) can be routed to remove about 90% of the CO2 content. The CO2-saturated amine beads must then be heated above 100 degrees Celsius to release the CO2, so it can then be compressed and shipped via pipeline to be sequestered perhaps in an underground formation or used for enhanced oil recovery. But this comes at great cost in dollars and additional fuel.
Finally, adding carbon capture and sequestration will greatly increase the cost of electricity. One MIT study shows that adding carbon capture to a natural gas power plant increases the cost of the produced electricity by 48%. The 2023 LAZARD report says CCS adds 54%.
A better alternative would be to repurpose that same investment into building clean wind or solar plus storage electricity generation. They have no CO2 emissions to capture, no fuel to purchase and make cheaper electricity.
Norman Norvelle is a retired environmental scientist and industrial chemist who worked more than 20 years in the energy industry. He has a B.S. and M.S. from Eastern New Mexico University.