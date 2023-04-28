The article from Sen. George Muñoz ("Sustainable energy is good for the economy," My View, April 15) contains statements with which I must disagree. While I agree with the title, the statements that “hydrogen is a byproduct of carbon capture” and that “producing hydrogen along with carbon capture can reduce its production expense” are not true. Here is why:

Hydrogen can be produced from fossil methane (natural gas) by steam methane reformation. Per the Department of Energy, this industrial process uses 700 degrees Celsius to 1000 degrees Celsius high-temperature steam to convert methane into one part hydrogen and seven parts carbon dioxide. This is fossil "gray hydrogen." Steam method reformation plants can approach the size of a full gas-powered electric plant.

To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, you might build a separate carbon capture and sequestration facility next to the reformation plant. But they are separate facilities and hydrogen comes from the steam method reformation process. It is not a byproduct of carbon capture and sequestration.

Norman Norvelle is a retired environmental scientist and industrial chemist who worked more than 20 years in the energy industry. He has a B.S. and M.S. from Eastern New Mexico University.

Recommended for you