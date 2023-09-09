Recently, The New Mexican published an opinion article (“Applause for bishops speaking out on life,” My View, Aug. 27) about abortion and the Catholic Church’s voice.

Without challenging the beliefs of anti-abortion individuals, the concept of using the power of government to cause a baby, a life, to come into the world is only “pro-life” if one is also willing to use the power of government to make that life worthwhile. The argument that the power of the government, any government, should be exercised to cause life to come into this world should be continued in the argument the power of government should create the environment for a safe, healthy and productive life.

At birth, a baby cannot do anything to protect or advance its interests. Left to itself, a newborn human can only die. In our modern society, this is a condition that lasts for years. In some people, it lasts their entire lifetimes, whatever else their abilities may indicate.

Phillip R. Livingston is an attorney licensed in Texas and New Mexico who grew up in a Catholic household and attended Catholic schools through high school. He has been a mostly full-time resident of Santa Fe County since 2017.

