Recently, The New Mexican published an opinion article (“Applause for bishops speaking out on life,” My View, Aug. 27) about abortion and the Catholic Church’s voice.
Without challenging the beliefs of anti-abortion individuals, the concept of using the power of government to cause a baby, a life, to come into the world is only “pro-life” if one is also willing to use the power of government to make that life worthwhile. The argument that the power of the government, any government, should be exercised to cause life to come into this world should be continued in the argument the power of government should create the environment for a safe, healthy and productive life.
At birth, a baby cannot do anything to protect or advance its interests. Left to itself, a newborn human can only die. In our modern society, this is a condition that lasts for years. In some people, it lasts their entire lifetimes, whatever else their abilities may indicate.
Despite this problem of babies dying if left alone, a huge swath of the anti-abortion supporters are opposed to inviting government to provide adequate health care for all people. Those supporters are opposed to allowing government to provide a healthy environment free from abuse, unnecessary hazards, fouled food and water, and the like. Those supporters are opposed to allowing government to provide an education that is honest, fact-based and intended to advance each person’s ability to live an independent life.
Beyond those basics, many supporters of the anti-abortion movement refuse to support rational gun control; are opposed to clean, sanitary prisons; are opposed to sufficient and continued support for those who, being born with a defect of mind or body, cannot adequately and reliably care for themselves as adults. These should be the easy things for any “pro-life” advocate.
Not all oppose these measures. But enough do that the politicians rely on the support of those who oppose the health, well-being and useful life of those born under any circumstances. A wonderfully desired and cherished child may be orphaned through no fault of it or its parents, only to find itself thrust into a legal system that cared about the child only when it was in the womb, not afterward.
The Catholic Church has its reasons, some credible, for taking an anti-abortion stance. The church is very vocal about that stance, to the benefit of politicians. The church too often ignores issues of medical care, education, elder and disability care, gun control and a variety of other health and wellness issues. Until the church is equally vocal about issues other than abortion, the church is actively engaged in hypocrisy when it remains silent (if only apparently) about the state of our schools, our prisons, our mental health facilities and so much else.
I do not question the sincerity of anyone opposed to abortion. I question whether opposition to abortion is a sincere “pro-life” concern if nothing else about the baby’s life after birth is a concern. If the “pro-life” interests are also advocating for the “life” part of this conversation as opposed to only the “birth” part, then I am happy to call them “pro-life.”
If one can ask the government to cause a birth to happen against the interests of those most intimately involved in the life of the baby, then one should be asking the government to do so much more for the life of the baby, the child, the adult that baby is and will become.
Phillip R. Livingston is an attorney licensed in Texas and New Mexico who grew up in a Catholic household and attended Catholic schools through high school. He has been a mostly full-time resident of Santa Fe County since 2017.