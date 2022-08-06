The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was caused by two separate escaped U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns. This massive wildfire has shifted public sentiment about the Santa Fe Mountains Project, a local large-scale thinning and prescribed burning project, from highly concerned to frightened and angry. We are still trying to come to grips with the burning of over 341,000 acres of New Mexico landscape, watersheds damaged for generations, traditional communities devastated and the impacts to our health from breathing the heavy smoke.
A few months back, the Santa Fe Mountains Project was given a draft “Finding of No Significant Impact.” This means the Forest Service determined the project would have no unnecessary impacts on the environment. This, despite comments submitted to the Forest Service from the public and conservation organizations overwhelmingly opposing the project as proposed. Objectors cited numerous concerns about the burns’ severe impacts to the forest, our communities and our health — including the risk of escaped prescribed burns. Almost all comments called for comprehensive analysis, that an environmental impact statement be completed.
In the wake of all this, here is the good, the bad and the incomprehensible.
The good — recently, the Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners stood powerfully for the forest and for us. On July 12, commissioners unanimously passed resolution 2022-50, urging the Forest Service to prepare an environmental impact statement for the project, to do a genuine cost/benefit analysis of project impacts and to assess alternative approaches under accelerating climate change.
The commission simply stood for utilizing reason and due diligence in the planning of this impactful project. It shouldn’t take such courage to do the right thing, but it did. That’s due to pressure from the Forest Service and collaborating agencies and organizations to support aggressive thinning and burning of our forests. Now we need all our other elected representatives to join in, and to urge the Forest Service to complete an environmental impact statement for the project.
The not-so-good — on July 26, the Forest Service issued a letter informing us that the Santa Fe Mountains Project decision has been withdrawn. That sounds very good until you read on. The agency makes it clear it plans to reinstate the decision after the end of the 90-day pause of the Forest Service prescribed burn program.
The bad — the Forest Service stated in the letter that “the analysis in the final environmental assessment is sound.” Within the entire document, the agency does not once consider, or even mention, the risk or effects of an escaped prescribed burn. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire proved with 100 percent certainty that such disasters can and do occur. In submitted objections to the project, conservation organizations and the public enumerated many ways in which the analysis is not sound, is often based on unproven and/or erroneous assumptions and does not utilize the best available science. They pointed to serious flaws in the analysis relating to protection of forest health, watersheds and sensitive wildlife species, and that the Forest Service has not considered the substantial public health impacts of prescribed burn smoke.
The incomprehensible — a failure to genuinely analyze incredible risks to our forest, our community and our health while expecting us to accept the environmental assessment as “sound analysis,” without the completion of an environmental impact statement. Also incomprehensible? To keep pushing forward against the will of much of the public and conservation organizations when so much harm has already been done.
It’s left to us to protect all that we cherish. Please contact your elected representatives and urge them to support an environmental impact statement for the Santa Fe Mountains Project. The contact information for elected representatives can be found at theforestadvocate.org/officials/.