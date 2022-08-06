The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was caused by two separate escaped U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns. This massive wildfire has shifted public sentiment about the Santa Fe Mountains Project, a local large-scale thinning and prescribed burning project, from highly concerned to frightened and angry. We are still trying to come to grips with the burning of over 341,000 acres of New Mexico landscape, watersheds damaged for generations, traditional communities devastated and the impacts to our health from breathing the heavy smoke.

A few months back, the Santa Fe Mountains Project was given a draft “Finding of No Significant Impact.” This means the Forest Service determined the project would have no unnecessary impacts on the environment. This, despite comments submitted to the Forest Service from the public and conservation organizations overwhelmingly opposing the project as proposed. Objectors cited numerous concerns about the burns’ severe impacts to the forest, our communities and our health — including the risk of escaped prescribed burns. Almost all comments called for comprehensive analysis, that an environmental impact statement be completed.

In the wake of all this, here is the good, the bad and the incomprehensible.

Sarah Hyden is the co-creator of The Forest Advocate, theforestadvocate.org.

