One hundred seventy-nine etched figures march across the sandstone cliff in Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. The humanlike figures range from 2 inches tall to maybe 8 inches. The weather is hot even though it is September. Sweat is pouring off of us as we hike up the slick rock into and up on the side of the canyon where the panel stands. Where were they going?
Some with bird-figure headdress and staffs; some carrying packs; some with their hands in the air. A circle with a ladder appears along the path of travel. Is it the kiva they travel to for a spiritual ceremony? Animals looking like deer dot the panel. An elk or deer has an atlatl through its belly. Dinner for the celebration? The panel is estimated to have been created between AD 650 and AD 800. I consider this one of the most magnificent petroglyph panels in all of the Bears Ears. Of course, I have only visited a fraction of the over 100,000 sites of structures, kivas, granaries and rock art panels hidden within the canyons of Cedar Mesa.
But Bears Ears National Monument is in trouble. Right before President Barack Obama left office in 2016, he declared a vast area of southeast Utah long known to be the ancestral land of some of New Mexico’s pueblos and tribes a national monument. His proclamation recognized the “extraordinary archaeological and cultural record” and the land’s “profoundly sacred” meaning to indigenous people.
The management of the monument was to be done in collaboration with a coalition of Navajo, Hopi, Zuni, Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes. The designation would prevent energy development, mining and restrictions on where vehicles can go.
Eleven months later, the Trump administration, by an executive order, shrank the monument 85 percent, from 1.4 million acres to 220,000 acres. The tribes sued; coalitions of environmental organizations, advocacy groups and private industry sued. Three lawsuits in all were filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C. In January 2018, the cases were consolidated.
But while these cases are pending, the Bureau of Land Management has developed new plans to remove the tribes from any shared management and open up the land to mining extraction, oil drilling and expanded grazing. Why would we do this? Why would we destroy the most amazing sacred places, structures and art of the ancestors of any of the people of our country for another gallon of oil — for another ounce of silver? I cannot explain the insatiable desire some have to disrespect and destroy the past of America’s indigenous people. But there is a solution, at least for this situation, and it happens on the first Tuesday of November 2020.
Linda Siegle leads trips for the National Sierra Club in the Bears Ears National Monument.