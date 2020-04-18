Social or physical distancing is the best way to flatten the curve and curb the spread of COVID-19. Under the clear leadership of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico is doing better than most.
The flip side of physical distancing, however, is that it can turn into social isolation. This social isolation may trap victims of domestic violence with their abusers, who use that isolation as a form of control. Children lack contact with trustworthy adults who can advocate on their behalf. And with fewer excuses to leave the home, it has become even more difficult for victims to access the support and services they need.
Changes in physical distancing also changes our means of detecting violence. Social isolation may also hide abused or neglected children out of the sight of their teachers. The people we’ve learned to count on to report violence or abuse and extend a helping hand are distant. Too often, I’ve seen these signs, as the prosecutor in charge of the Violent Crimes and Special Victims Unit at the District Attorney’s Office.
The months ahead will become more difficult. Illness and death associated with COVID-19 will increase. Job insecurity and the ability to put food on the table will become more difficult. These conditions may well trigger an increase in domestic and child abuse as conditions worsen and stress and anxiety increase.
As we become physically distant in order to save lives, let’s become even more socially close to protect them. If you are in fear of domestic violence, please reach out. For emergencies, call 911. To have someone to talk with, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or just text 22522.
Because every person in New Mexico must by law report child abuse, call 855-333-7233 or text #SAFE when you suspect the abuse or neglect of a child. Without the normal indicators of abuse, domestic and child abuse victims need our help. We must step forward and make sure those in our networks are safe and feel supported.
When we emerge from this public health crisis, we’ll have the opportunity to increase prosecution of violent crimes and do more to prevent violent crimes in the future through a comprehensive program to divert low-level offenders who would be better served through substance abuse treatment and job training. We’ll also put the full weight of the DA’s office behind stopping domestic violence and child abuse.
We’ll get through this crisis together, and when it’s over, we’re all going to need more people we can count on to make our communities safe and whole. I’m pulling for us.
