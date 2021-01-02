I am passionate about my role as a CASA volunteer. I have taken on this especially important task because I want to help make a difference in a child’s life.
CASA programs around the country support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can have the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home. CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate.
The first thing I tell people interested in becoming a CASA volunteer is that you must have the passion to want to help. Your voice becomes the child’s voice, and you become the eyes and ears of the court. I am not telling you it is going to be easy; I am telling you it is going to be worth it.
This has been a difficult year for many households around our state, but as a CASA volunteer, I am seeing how particularly hard it has been on children in foster care. Already traumatized by being removed from those they love, they are also having to cope with isolation from family, friends and teachers because they cannot attend school, all because of COVID-19. It is truly heartbreaking to see what these kids are going through.
Many readers may be struggling to find hope and meaning during this time, so please give thought to making a special gift and donating to CASA First in Santa Fe. You will be supporting a very worthy cause and changing a child’s life for the better. There are many opportunities to volunteer at CASA.
First, consider becoming a court-appointed special advocate, join our youth ambassadors or CASA First Angels. If you are interested in joining our dynamic, caring, passionate team in 2021, check out our website, info@casafirst.org, to learn more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.