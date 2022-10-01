Mental Illness Awareness Week is upon us, a time when behavioral health organizations across the country put the focus on mental health in their community. This year, NAMI Santa Fe will commemorate the week (Oct. 2-8) with a walk — “Walk with Us for Mental Health” — beginning at Alto/Bicentennial Park at 9 a.m. Saturday. (Oct. 8).
One in 5 adults in the United States face the reality of managing a mental illness every day — but mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly — families, friends, co-workers and our community. One in 3 U.S. adults reported experiencing depression or anxiety since the pandemic began. From the New Mexico Department of Health’s “State of Mental Health in New Mexico,” 18 percent of adults were diagnosed with depression in 2020, 13 percent of adults experienced frequent mental distress, 7 percent of adults had a serious mental illness and 17 percent of youth age 12-17 experienced a major depressive episode. Another sobering statistic: New Mexico has the fourth-highest rate of suicide in the nation.
We believe mental health conditions are important to discuss all year, but Mental Illness Awareness Week provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice to educate the public about mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support. “Walk with Us for Mental Health” aims to bring our Santa Fe community together to highlight the importance of mental health and to make people feel less alone in their mental health journeys. NAMI’s mantra is “You Are Not Alone.”
Because of the lack of sufficient mental health professionals in our state, many individuals are not receiving the mental health care they need. Many end up in a behavioral health crisis and in need of an immediate response. One positive change that came about recently is a new nationwide mental health crisis line — 988. A much easier number to remember in times of crisis, 988 is a dedicated number that anyone can use to ask for help with mental health, substance use or suicidal crises. The real benefit is that 988 connects people with trained, compassionate counselors who can sometimes resolve issues over the phone or connect individuals with resources or their local mental health crisis response teams.
Another resource for individuals and families is NAMI Santa Fe — a volunteer-based local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots-based organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Santa Fe provides free education, support and advocacy for both individuals and their families and friends. We are only a phone call or an email away: 505-395-6204 or info@namisantafe.org.
So come walk with us, or just be present to show your support for mental wellness in everyone’s life. Mayor Alan Webber, city councilors, county commissioners and other dignitaries will kick off our walk. You can register and donate at namisantafe.org/walk-with-us-for-mental-health-in-october, although neither is required. The first 50 walkers will receive a free T-shirt. Snacks, drinks and music will also be provided.
Betty Sisneros Shover is president of the NAMI Santa Fe board of directors and hopes to see the day when mental illnesses are truly accepted and understood as biological disorders like no other, and when there is no longer stigma associated with those who live with these challenges.