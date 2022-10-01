Mental Illness Awareness Week is upon us, a time when behavioral health organizations across the country put the focus on mental health in their community. This year, NAMI Santa Fe will commemorate the week (Oct. 2-8) with a walk — “Walk with Us for Mental Health” — beginning at Alto/Bicentennial Park at 9 a.m. Saturday. (Oct. 8).

One in 5 adults in the United States face the reality of managing a mental illness every day — but mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly — families, friends, co-workers and our community. One in 3 U.S. adults reported experiencing depression or anxiety since the pandemic began. From the New Mexico Department of Health’s “State of Mental Health in New Mexico,” 18 percent of adults were diagnosed with depression in 2020, 13 percent of adults experienced frequent mental distress, 7 percent of adults had a serious mental illness and 17 percent of youth age 12-17 experienced a major depressive episode. Another sobering statistic: New Mexico has the fourth-highest rate of suicide in the nation.

Betty Sisneros Shover is president of the NAMI Santa Fe board of directors and hopes to see the day when mental illnesses are truly accepted and understood as biological disorders like no other, and when there is no longer stigma associated with those who live with these challenges.

