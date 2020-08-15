COVID-19 has impacted all of us. I am writing in response to the process of opening assisted-living homes and nursing homes to visitors, family members and volunteers.
I work with Vista Living Care. We care for elders who have dementia, are often medically fragile and need daily support to function. We have worked very hard to both support the emotional needs of elders, their families and our caregivers while exceeding COVID-19 guidelines from our state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We, like many homes throughout our country, have managed to keep elders and staff sheltered from COVID-19. We also have worked very hard to use music, laughter, creativity, technology, gardening and cooking good food to keep elders connected to themselves and to family.
The elders we care for and the people who love them become our family. Every one of our team considers each elder to be part of their family. The elders are not alone during this virus; they are loved, they are talked to, they matter.
Much of the discussion about opening saddens me. I understand that everyone out there loves their parents, spouses, friends, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and elders. We do, too. I understand the heartbreak for how painful this time is. But this situation is deeply complex and while New Mexico has done an amazing job at slowing the virus, recovery is very fragile.
COVID-19 continues to take the lives of many elders throughout our country — 46 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are elders. With the loss of each elder, we lose history, a deep connection to our culture and hope. The dedication, love and intelligence of caregivers is often left out of these discussions. So is concern for their health. We are called to survive this storm together. The truth is we need each other. We also need to be cautious, mindful and safe.
While systems such as Plexiglass shields, personal protective equipment and social distancing may feel invasive, they save lives. For facility staff, these systems take time to create and manage. Your patience, compassion and tolerance for what staffers face daily helps keep them strong. It makes a huge difference. If you are concerned about how schools open, be as concerned about how your local assisted-living or nursing home opens.
Carol Valdez is the executive director for Sierra Vista and director of support for Vista Living Care. She is a native of Northern New Mexico, a proud mother of five children and devoted grandmother to five grandchildren. Elders have been and always will be an important part of her life.
