In April, I had the opportunity to attend the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit held in Santa Fe. Speaking with other attendees and Public Regulation commissioners gave me yet another reason to be proud to have served as the chair of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

Attendees at the summit reminded me of the unique gift that is New Mexico’s cultural and intellectual diversity. I’m reminded that we will need every facet of diversity and inclusiveness to solve the climate crisis while still meeting our energy needs.

From my work at Los Alamos National Laboratory working with the best of the best to serving many years in public office, we see that the energy landscape is changing dramatically. New Mexico should focus on changing with demand to ensure we remain a leader in domestic energy production. Consumers now have more options than ever to utilize energy resources, and so I believe our energy market must diversify to keep up with this new demand.

Valerie Espinoza is a former chair of the Public Regulation Commission.

