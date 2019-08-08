New Mexico residents should feel comforted that leaders in their state understand the crisis facing the country. The recent massacre of 22 people in El Paso was no random act of violence. It was a premeditated mass murder committed by a white man who wanted to kill Hispanics, an act of terror.
Yet at the federal level, President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, responsible for identifying threats and preventing domestic terrorism, has redirected resources away from countering anti-government, far-right and white supremacist groups.
The Brennan Center for Justice policy institute reported that 85 percent of Homeland Security grants for “countering violent extremism” targeted minority groups, such as Muslims. Staffing in an office charged with rooting out domestic terrorism went from 40 during the Obama administration to fewer than 10 now, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
Since the tragedy in El Paso — one of three mass shootings in a week of violence — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called a summit on domestic terrorism for next week. House Speaker Brian Egolf believes the crisis is urgent enough to warrant a special session debating how best to combat white supremacist violence in a state that is 48 percent Hispanic — the targets of recent shooters.
At the summit Wednesday, Lujan Grisham wants to discuss ways to prevent mass violence in New Mexico. Her discussion will include a briefing from the FBI, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers and Cabinet officials attending. This should be an information-packed session, one that could prompt real change in how money is spent, how police agencies sniff out trouble and how states can prevent tragedies.
Already, New Mexico expanded background checks on gun sales and passed measures to protect victims of domestic abuse from gun violence. A bill to flag potential threats from possessing guns failed, but work is continuing on creating one that could pass both chambers of the Legislature. Now, our state needs to decide what other smart steps we can take to keep people safe. Despite the urgent situation — both the El Paso shootings and one in Gilroy, Calif., have been connected to white supremacists — we still need to be deliberative.
That’s why we are inclined to wait on legislative action until January, when the next regular session is scheduled. Not because there is no need to act — Egolf is correct that legislative action could be useful in the investigation and prosecution of terrorists. One approach? He wants to appropriate money to establish a counter-terrorism unit in the Department of Public Safety.
To ensure there is no overreach, we need to proceed with precision. Hold the summit, examine what is currently taking place and develop new policy based on best-practices and strategies that will work. Within current budgets, there could be money that can be moved to pay for investigators without having to create whole new divisions at this point. Do we have places for concerned family members to report unusual behavior of a son or brother? How do we check for threats by would-be shooters? What’s happening and what needs to happen, in other words.
Dig a little deeper, to make sure that investigations don’t become excuses for spying on citizens. There is the right to free speech and to assemble with like-minded individuals, even when the views being propagated are despicable. An all-out assault on terrorism also must protect those rights so precious to all Americans. It’s a fine line, but rushing to pass legislation will not make it any easier to navigate.
We could frame the discussion about a summit versus a special session as a split between powerful Democrats, the governor and the speaker. And perhaps it is. To be honest, though, both the governor and speaker have the right idea. Put more resources into combating a scourge in our country. New Mexico should be pleased to have leaders who are ready to act rather than look the other way.
White supremacy terrorism cannot be tolerated. There are public policy approaches that will reduce risk for residents of our state, and we should take them — with deliberation, thought and consideration for the rights, liberties and, yes, safety of all.