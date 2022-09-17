In light of the state’s search for solutions to the mental health crisis and related shortage of providers (“ ‘Wellness spaces’ aim to boost students’ mental health,” Aug. 31), these ideas might be of interest to your readers.
Mental health services must be expanded, and so must the workforce: Let’s reduce barriers to the helping fields and recognize helpers at all levels of certification.
As an independently licensed professional clinical counselor, I see an immense need for more therapists, more clinics and improved access to and compensation for mental health services, particularly for children whose life courses and resiliency are altered through effective therapy. Daily, I consider how small, underserved communities can expand services in ways that also take care of those who want to enter the field and who already work as therapists. I also dream about equipping our population with the emotional literacy that goes a long way toward reducing the demand for providers.
The most obvious component to increasing the mental health services workforce: passionate people currently in the helping professions. Insurance companies need to acknowledge clinicians at more levels of training. The chemical dependency field permits two sets of licensure at the undergraduate level. Social workers also can be credentialed to provide direct client services with bachelor’s degrees. But usually, insurance companies won’t pay out for services performed by mental health counselors licensed at lower levels.
If insurance companies were to value licensure at a variety of levels, it would increase the availability of therapy while allowing more to progress through the ranks. While regulations are in place to prevent therapy-goers from harm, I question whether allowing bachelor’s-prepared professionals to provide therapy is as dangerous as letting people go without mental health services.
Colleges and universities should prioritize admitting local students to counseling and social work programs. The grow-your-own effort would bolster community partnerships and ensure enough providers in each institution’s own region. I also wish more would offer minors in helping or mental health.
Really, mental health services should be built into the education system from preschool all the way through college. Therapists provide considerable psychoeducation to clients due to the public’s lack of awareness about mental health. We should give children the language to identify and express feelings, also teaching coping skills in classrooms. Emotional literacy increases success in school as well as life; building it should be prioritized.
Teachers need support implementing changes though. My master’s program lab site, the Western New Mexico University Family Counseling Center, ensures this integration by providing reflective supervision to counseling and teaching students. It’s a model that should be implemented everywhere.
Reducing burnout among mental health service providers is key since small communities tend to have so few therapists and burnout eliminates many from the field. One mitigator of burnout is having a support network, so I hold get-togethers for therapists at my office. Another way to prevent burnout is to reduce client load. The counseling center where I work accomplishes this by employing limited support staff. The more non-licensed people on staff (i.e. receptionists and custodians), the more revenue therapists need to bring in.
Mental health services must be more readily available across the board and especially for children. We need to find simpler ways for people to become and continue to be helpers. Pressure needs to be placed on insurance companies to reimburse for mental health services like they do for medical professionals with similar levels of education and training. And emotional literacy needs to be a bigger priority in schools.
The lack of mental health services in small rural communities like my own is a complicated and difficult problem. Hopefully, my ideas start a conversation, not finish it.
Aretha Amundson is a LPCC who, with the support of and under the umbrella of Winborn Wellness and Counseling, is working to expand services in Grant County by opening a counseling center for children, teens and parents. The alumna of Western New Mexico University lives in Silver City with her husband, two daughters and their pets.