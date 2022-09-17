In light of the state’s search for solutions to the mental health crisis and related shortage of providers (“ ‘Wellness spaces’ aim to boost students’ mental health,” Aug. 31), these ideas might be of interest to your readers.

Mental health services must be expanded, and so must the workforce: Let’s reduce barriers to the helping fields and recognize helpers at all levels of certification.

As an independently licensed professional clinical counselor, I see an immense need for more therapists, more clinics and improved access to and compensation for mental health services, particularly for children whose life courses and resiliency are altered through effective therapy. Daily, I consider how small, underserved communities can expand services in ways that also take care of those who want to enter the field and who already work as therapists. I also dream about equipping our population with the emotional literacy that goes a long way toward reducing the demand for providers.

Aretha Amundson is a LPCC who, with the support of and under the umbrella of Winborn Wellness and Counseling, is working to expand services in Grant County by opening a counseling center for children, teens and parents. The alumna of Western New Mexico University lives in Silver City with her husband, two daughters and their pets.

