On behalf of our employees who work and live in New Mexico, I’d like to congratulate the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, its staff and countless volunteers, the City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico on their successful Golden anniversary.
ExxonMobil has supported this world-renowned event since 2019, but this year we were honored to take our support to new heights as its Presenting Sponsor, a role we will proudly continue to fulfill for both the upcoming 51st and 52nd Fiestas.
Balloon Fiesta — perhaps better than any other event — showcases the true beauty of the Land of Enchantment. From its modest beginnings in 1972 with just 13 pilots launching from a shopping mall parking lot, Balloon Fiesta has grown over the past 50 years into the largest and most photographed hot air balloon festival in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually who come to experience not just the magic of the fiesta but also the charm that New Mexico has to offer. Further it helps fuel the local and regional economic engine.
Energy plays an important role in New Mexico, and as a leading energy producer here, we are focused on developing the state’s resources responsibly and in a manner that supports the preservation of its environment and unparalleled natural beauty.
In fact, we have set a bold ambition for our operations here: to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) for our unconventional operations in New Mexico and across the Permian Basin by 2030.
The 50th anniversary Fiesta has been truly spectacular and we look forward to supporting another memorable event next year.
Rick Cannon is the New Mexico Production Manager at ExxonMobil. He writes from Carlsbad.