On behalf of our employees who work and live in New Mexico, I’d like to congratulate the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, its staff and countless volunteers, the City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico on their successful Golden anniversary.

ExxonMobil has supported this world-renowned event since 2019, but this year we were honored to take our support to new heights as its Presenting Sponsor, a role we will proudly continue to fulfill for both the upcoming 51st and 52nd Fiestas.

Balloon Fiesta — perhaps better than any other event — showcases the true beauty of the Land of Enchantment. From its modest beginnings in 1972 with just 13 pilots launching from a shopping mall parking lot, Balloon Fiesta has grown over the past 50 years into the largest and most photographed hot air balloon festival in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually who come to experience not just the magic of the fiesta but also the charm that New Mexico has to offer. Further it helps fuel the local and regional economic engine.

