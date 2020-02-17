A crisis is quietly growing in New Mexico. In 2018, researchers at the University of New Mexico released a report showing that nearly 80 percent of New Mexicans working in the private sector have less than $10,000 saved for retirement. About two-thirds have nothing saved.
When these New Mexicans are no longer able to continue working, they will depend entirely on Social Security benefits. Unfortunately, the average benefit is only about $13,900 a year, while the cost of food, housing and health care averages more than twice that: $28,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The biggest reason why New Mexicans are not saving for retirement is they do not have access to retirement savings plans through their jobs. In fact, New Mexico has the lowest rate in the nation of workers with access to job-based retirement savings.
This matters because research shows that people are 15 times more likely to save for retirement when they are able to do so through their jobs, with the savings automatically deducted from their paychecks.
The reason why most private sector jobs in New Mexico do not offer retirement plans is that businesses in our state tend to be very small, with most employing fewer than five people. The hardworking owners of these small businesses have their hands full keeping the doors open and making payroll, and they often do not have the time, expertise or resources to set up 401(k) plans for their workers.
That is where the New Mexico Work and Save Act, House Bill 44, comes in. This legislation is sponsored by Reps. Tomás Salazar, D-Las Vegas; Gail Armstrong, R-Socorro; Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos; and Sens. Bill Burt, R-Alamogordo; Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque; and Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque; and supported by groups including Think New Mexico, AARP-NM and the Association of Commerce and Industry, the statewide chamber of commerce.
The New Mexico Work and Save Act creates a system of voluntary state-sponsored Individual Retirement Accounts that private sector workers can contribute to through their jobs using automatic payroll deductions.
Participation is completely voluntary for both businesses and workers. Businesses choose whether they would like to offer the IRAs to their workers, and workers choose whether to participate and how much they would like to save from each paycheck. Employers pay no fees and provide no matching contributions. All a participating business has to do is share information about the program with their employees and set up the automatic payroll deductions.
These Work and Save IRAs would be similar to the 529 college savings plans that have been available in all 50 states for the past two decades. A 529 plan is an individual investment account where people can save for college expenses for their children or grandchildren.
Like 529 accounts, Work and Save retirement accounts will be overseen by a public board whose members have relevant financial and investment management qualifications. The board would select default investment options for participants, like diversified target retirement accounts, and provide financial literacy tools. The cost of the program will be covered by small fees on the accounts (capped at 1 percent).
Several other states already are achieving promising results with similar programs. For example, in Oregon, which began implementing a Work and Save Act in 2015, over 2,600 employers signed up and more than 52,000 individuals saved $10.9 million in the first three years.
Along with making retirement more secure, the Work and Save Act can also help narrow the wealth gap in New Mexico. Only about 55 percent of Americans are invested in the stock market according to the latest numbers from Gallup Inc., most of them through retirement accounts. Those investments are compounding at an average of 10 percent a year. Meanwhile, everyone else either has no savings or their money is under a mattress or earning minimal interest in a bank account. Giving more New Mexicans access to retirement accounts helps them build assets that will appreciate greatly in the years to come.
With over 336,000 New Mexicans lacking access to job-based retirement savings, it is urgent that we act now to ensure that the next generation of seniors have the resources they need to retire with dignity. Visit thinknewmexico.org to urge your legislators to pass the New Mexico Work and Save Act, House Bill 44.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.