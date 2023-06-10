As a 30-plus-year human resources veteran, I know a thing or two about company culture, what makes a company great and what national recognition really means. I also know that when looking at large organizations, it’s easy to throw daggers, and there will always be disgruntled customers and employees. It comes with the territory.
I’ve been following the news coverage about the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger and am shocked at the allegations by Mariel Nanasi and her organization, New Energy Economy. Avangrid employs more than 7,000 people and does business in 23 states. On the contrary, Nanasi employs a handful of people, has never spent a minute of her time running a utility nor generating any electricity, and has publicly stated time and time again that her primary mission is to shut down investor-owned utilities and instead have the government take over our electric grid. If she thinks there are problems now, wait until our elected officials are at the helm.
Avangrid is one of the best renewable energy companies in the nation. It has won many national and international awards that show the caliber and integrity of the company. Among the top ones:
Avangrid is on the annual JUST 100 — a list of America’s best corporate citizens published by JUST Capital and CNBC. This is the third year in a row the company has received the award. Avangrid is ranked second overall within the utility industry and is ranked first among utilities for its commitment to the environment.
Avangrid is one of only two U.S. electric utilities to be named to the 2023 Sustainability Yearbook, S&P Global’s annual and comprehensive listing of the world’s most sustainable companies. This is the company’s third consecutive year appearing on the prestigious list.
Avangrid received its Compliance Leader Verification from the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing standards for ethical business practices. This certification is given exclusively to companies with best-in-industry corporate compliance programs, sending a clear signal to key stakeholders that their company takes compliance and ethics seriously.
Avangrid has been selected as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting aggregate gender-related data.
Let’s contrast that with Mariel Nanasi and New Energy Economy:
New Energy Economy got its IRS status revoked and then reinstated because Nanasi failed to file her 990s in a timely fashion. While her IRS nonprofit status was revoked, she continued fundraising, telling her donors their donations were 100% tax-deductible.
During the 2018 election cycle, Nanasi was charged with an ethics violation for creating two Political Action Committees that exceeded the state’s legal contribution limits.
All the noise Nanasi throws at the merger is just that. This is a smoke screen, designed to obfuscate and cause confusion. The facts are clear: Avangrid is a great organization, with a deep commitment to ethics, job creation and renewable energy. New Mexico would be lucky to have Avangrid here. I hope the unwelcoming reception the company has gotten from Nanasi and her supporters doesn’t drive Avangrid to seek a partner elsewhere.
Mary T. Cooley, Ph.D., is a 30-plus-year human resources professional