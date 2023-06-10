As a 30-plus-year human resources veteran, I know a thing or two about company culture, what makes a company great and what national recognition really means. I also know that when looking at large organizations, it’s easy to throw daggers, and there will always be disgruntled customers and employees. It comes with the territory.

I’ve been following the news coverage about the proposed Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger and am shocked at the allegations by Mariel Nanasi and her organization, New Energy Economy. Avangrid employs more than 7,000 people and does business in 23 states. On the contrary, Nanasi employs a handful of people, has never spent a minute of her time running a utility nor generating any electricity, and has publicly stated time and time again that her primary mission is to shut down investor-owned utilities and instead have the government take over our electric grid. If she thinks there are problems now, wait until our elected officials are at the helm.

Avangrid is one of the best renewable energy companies in the nation. It has won many national and international awards that show the caliber and integrity of the company. Among the top ones:

Mary T. Cooley, Ph.D., is a 30-plus-year human resources professional

