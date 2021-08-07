It is widely reported that New Mexico ranks among the highest in unemployment compared to other states. In fact, our state is tied for dead last in job growth. Additionally, according to U.S. News & World Report, New Mexico ranks 44th out of 50 on the list of strongest economies in the country.
New Mexicans need good jobs and a strong economy. Which makes me wonder why every New Mexican is not welcoming Avangrid’s merger with PNM.
If you are not familiar with the merger, Avangrid is a leading sustainable energy company that will be merging with PNM and bringing with it jobs, competition and dollars that New Mexico desperately needs. While there may have been some recent voices opposed to the decision, let me tell you why I support this move and why it can be good for New Mexico and our economy.
As I’ve researched this issue, I’ve come across information that I’ve found helpful.
First, Avangrid has promised to bring 150 full-time jobs over the course of three years to the state. These are good-paying jobs that many in our community could use and desperately need. Let’s break that down: Those new jobs will generate more than $200 million in wages and economic development for our state. And Avangrid also has promised an additional $27.5 million in economic development funding — $12.5 million for Indigenous groups in the Four Corners area that have long been impacted by coal generation in that region and an additional $15 million in more traditional economic development funding.
In addition, Avangrid is bringing even more to the table for our communities.
Avangrid’s commitments are unheard of in any other utility merger that’s occurred before in our state. For comparison, five years ago when Emera took over TECO, which owned New Mexico Gas Co., it offered just $20 million in economic development, and the J.P. Morgan fund that acquired El Paso Electric Co. also only offered $20 million over 20 years in economic development.
New Mexicans should also get to keep more money in their pockets because of $88 million in benefits from Avangrid. This $88 million includes $65 million in direct rate credits, forgiveness of $6 million in past due bills, $2 million to provide electricity to new customers in rural areas of the state and $15 million for low-income energy efficient programs and investments.
Finally, there are clear rules and protections that prevent any self-preference among affiliates and ensure competition. This means customers will get resources and services at the best price and the operations will benefit consumers.
It appears the future of energy in New Mexico is very promising with this merger. Once it is finalized, we can look forward to more competitive renewable and clean energy options, more jobs, and a stronger economy.
I join with others like the NM Building & Construction Trades Council, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and more in welcoming Avangrid’s commitment to our state.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.