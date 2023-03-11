I am writing to correct an opinion piece by former Public Regulation Commissioner Steve Fischmann last Sunday concerning the proposed Avangrid/PNM Resources merger.
Fischmann is clearly prejudiced and lobbying against the merger based upon what I believe to be false statements and speculations having nothing to do with the merger. He uses “hearsay” instead of reliable evidence and gets the facts wrong. Similarly, he ignores the record of the numerous merger benefits and significant regulatory protections that have been proposed (he incorrectly states Avangrid has not agreed to an independent PNM board; that is one of the regulatory protections to which Avangrid has agreed).
His claim: There were “multiple” criminal investigations of Iberdrola’s global management team in Spain.
Fact: The Spanish court conducted an investigation on several Spanish companies, including a non-regulated entity. That investigation (which never included Iberdrola) was dismissed last July without any further action or findings with respect to Iberdrola affiliates, current employees and executives.
His claim: Spanish regulators ordered the dismantling of 60% of the subsidiary’s 500-megawatt solar farm because it illegally expropriated land for the project.
Fact: There has been no final resolution or any dismantling of solar panels. Iberdrola continues to possess all requisite permits, and the solar farm is operating normally. Fischmann is prematurely speculating about the outcome of a Spanish land rights case.
His claim: Mexican regulators levied a $460 million fine on Iberdrola’s utility operation for illegally selling energy to unauthorized customers.
Fact: Such allegations are not unusual in Mexico. The alleged activity was expressly permitted by the Iberdrola subsidiary’s generation permit, and the fine has been suspended with an injunction pending judicial review.
His claim: Reliability issues are common for Avangrid and Iberdrola utilities.
Facts: Avangrid and Iberdrola are one of the best operators of utilities nationally and globally. Three of the four Avangrid electric utilities have improved their reliability performance relating to outage duration and frequency, and Avangrid’s storm response has been excellent. Edison Electric Institute presented an emergency response award to Avangrid’s United Illuminating and Central Maine Power Company, for their response to Hurricane Fiona last year, and all Avangrid utilities swiftly and effectively restored power during Winter Storm Elliott in December. The one utility that was facing scrutiny from 2017-18(CMP) has since met all customer service performance standards, and regulators removed the impacts relating to this 2017 issue.
His claim: Widespread billing issues for Iberdrola and Avangrid.
Facts: There are no billing issues in Spain or Scotland. The historical billing issues in Maine from 2017-18 were quickly resolved. There are no Connecticut billing issues. The recent issue in New York is an industrywide labor shortage and inability to read indoor customer meters during the COVID pandemic and is now being addressed and resolved.
I am surprised to see Fischmann attempt to assert that Avangrid, which he knows is a leading renewable company and a first mover in the climate change fight, opposed important climate change policies. Given Avangrid’s and Iberdrola’s history as climate policy leaders, actions speak louder than words. Iberdrola is the #1 wind power generator in the world and Avangrid, the third-largest renewable energy generator in the U.S., is increasing its renewable energy by almost 200% by 2030. Avangrid’s carbon emissions are six times lower than the U.S. utility average and in 2017, Avangrid was the first utility to make a commitment to carbon neutrality. Avangrid was named an ethical company and leader in the industry on ESG matters, including four years running as World’s Most Ethical Companies from Ethisphere, three years running as America’s Most Just Companies from CNBC, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and many more.
Finally, Fischmann speculates Avangrid or Iberdrola might be behind internal PNM decision-making regarding its operations. Recklessly, but unsurprisingly for someone with an ax to grind, Fischmann does not even attempt to support such speculations with any facts, because none exist.
Responsible regulators operate based upon facts and not unsupported hearsay.
Kimberly Harriman is a senior vice president, state Government Affairs & Corporate Communications for Avangrid and a former New York Utility Commission administrative law judge and general counsel.