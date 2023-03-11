I am writing to correct an opinion piece by former Public Regulation Commissioner Steve Fischmann last Sunday concerning the proposed Avangrid/PNM Resources merger.

Fischmann is clearly prejudiced and lobbying against the merger based upon what I believe to be false statements and speculations having nothing to do with the merger. He uses “hearsay” instead of reliable evidence and gets the facts wrong. Similarly, he ignores the record of the numerous merger benefits and significant regulatory protections that have been proposed (he incorrectly states Avangrid has not agreed to an independent PNM board; that is one of the regulatory protections to which Avangrid has agreed).

His claim: There were “multiple” criminal investigations of Iberdrola’s global management team in Spain.

Kimberly Harriman is a senior vice president, state Government Affairs & Corporate Communications for Avangrid and a former New York Utility Commission administrative law judge and general counsel.