As the CEO of Cianbro Corporation, one of New England’s largest general contractors and a lifelong resident of Maine, I have the unique perspective of engaging both as contractor and a customer of Avangrid’s Maine utility — Central Maine Power. Cianbro provides various construction services to CMP in the construction and maintenance of its utility infrastructure.
Over the past several years, the Northeast has experienced a higher frequency and severity of weather and storm events. These events have caused unpreventable damage to both transmission and distribution networks. In every event, Central Maine Power faced the challenge head-on and applied whatever resources needed to restore power to the customers. My experience with Central Maine Power, as a contractor and a customer, is that it has high standards for those working on their network and its team cares about servicing customers.
Avangrid is vested in making CMP the best utility it can be in the region. Its leaders continually make long-term investments into the transmission and distribution network. An example is the MPRP project, which was an investment valued over $1 billion to enhance reliability across the service territory. The MPRP project was constructed ahead of schedule and under budget.
When Avangrid merged with CMP, there were concerns, just as there are in New Mexico as a merger with PNM is discussed. We still interface operationally with the same Maine employees we have worked with for decades. What the Avangrid merger meant is that there is now increased capital for future investment in the service area.
I believe the residents of New Mexico will see that Avangrid is a well-run company and after the merger with PNM, there will be little change in the local operations. Avangrid in New Mexico will mean increased capital and technology that will improve the existing systems and bring New Mexico into 100 percent renewable and clean energy.
