To the members of the Public Regulation Commission concerning the proposed Public Service Company of New Mexico/Avangrid merger: Physicians rely on evidence in making diagnoses and treatment plans. When there’s new relevant evidence, the diagnosis and plan is changed accordingly. That’s what should happen with this case.
Given that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed the new PRC, with which PNM already has agreed to ask the state Supreme Court to vacate the current lawsuit, I still trust the PRC will remember the points made by New Energy Economy, an opponent of the merger.
Here’s what I want to share, based on information from New Energy Economy.
Due process: The public’s right to substantive due process must include the right to discovery. Then there’s the requirement that PNM/Avangrid/Iberdrola have the burden of proving their merger is in the public interest. Parties have a right to challenge those claims via cross-examination and refute those assertions with their own sworn testimony, and a public hearing must ensue, followed by briefing and a written determination by the commission.
Recent news: Avangrid/PNM and the PRC’s effort to expedite their merger seems calculated to set up a procedure to avoid the extensive additional evidence that has come to light since the first 2021 hearing, including the following:
u Iberdrola/Avangrid has been fined $446 million by the Mexican government’s regulatory authority for intentional violation of regulatory restrictions.
u Avangrid has been fined $4.5 million by the state utility regulators of Connecticut for willfully violating a ban on collection efforts during the COVID-19 crisis by garnishing the wages of customers unable to pay their bills, resulting in fines of $10,000 per infraction. Avangrid violated orders at least 204 times.
u How has Avangrid performed in New York? State lawmakers from the Rochester area claim Avangrid, the parent company of RG&E, has proved it is unable to invest properly in infrastructure. Avangrid was fined millions by the state for its response to those storms. “Ratepayers are suffering at the hands of RG&E and their billing practices,” said Sen. Samra Brouk. “And now thinking about a rate hike for RG&E is really unconscionable at a time when ratepayers are continuing to suffer and people are continuing to try to put food on the table, get sneakers for their kids for school and now to be faced with exorbitant potential rate hikes is really unacceptable.”
Regardless of whether the Supreme Court grants the motion to dismiss the current case, the PRC will definitely be back in court. The future of our families and our descendants is at stake, and we’re dedicated to that for the long haul.
Dr. George Greer is a psychiatrist and 40-year resident of Santa Fe.