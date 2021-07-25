I served as governor of New York from 1995-2007. I’m proud of my record of protecting the environment while ensuring economic growth. Together with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Tom King, former National Grid president and CEO, I was a member of the Alliance to Save Energy Commission on National Energy Efficiency Policy that identified federal, state and local policy options to secure a more efficient and sustainable future by 2030.
My first exposure to Iberdrola — Avangrid in the U.S. — was in 2008 when the company acquired Energy East, the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric. Much like what I’m reading about in New Mexico, the company provided many benefits to customers and to the state as a whole.
As part of the acquisition, Iberdrola provided:
- Significant rate reductions while providing strong customer service, which has continued to this day.
- A commitment to invest in wind energy in New York resulting in the construction of the 74-megawatt Hardscrabble Wind Power project in Upstate New York. That project created 200 construction jobs and six permanent staff technician jobs. It also provided $650,000 of income annually through lease payments to landowners, so that famers can continue to work the land. This demonstrated that agriculture and renewable energy can be complimentary.
- The acquisition of two wind farms totaling 161 MW.
- Avangrid renewables is in the process of constructing a 67-MW wind farm to help New York state meet its 70 percent Clean Energy Standard by 2030, one of the most aggressive clean energy initiatives in the country.
- Launched a “Smart Community” project in Ithaca, N.Y., in the New York State Electric & Gas service territory by installing 20,000 smart meters to help implement, monitor and understand the next generation of innovative products and services. Avangrid Networks has committed to installing smart meters to all of its customers in 2022.
- Deploying four battery storage pilot projects in New York to serve as examples of what innovation and technology can provide to usher in the greater use of utility scale renewable resources.
- A road map to promote electric vehicles and providing incentives to construct the electric vehicle charging infrastructure required to support them.
- Electric grid and distribution system hardening to respond to more frequent weather events as result of a changing climate. New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric received the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Recovery Award and Emergency Assistance Award for their restoration and support efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and again recognized in 2020 by EEI for their restoration efforts following snow and wind events in April of 2020 and Tropical Storm Isaias in August of 2020.
- Investment of $7.2 billion in the last five years, via Avangrid Networks enhancing its delivery network with greater capacity and improved reliability, environmental security and sustainability, efficiency and automation.
Looking to the future, Avangrids’s five-year capital expenditure plan for New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric calls for a $4.7 billion investment that includes $490 million to deploy 1.9 million smart meters throughout the service territories and $1.3 billion to improve system reliability and resiliency goals and objectives.
All this to say, Avangrid has delivered and continues to be a great innovator and leader in creating the new energy economy in the state of New York. I know they will be the right partner in New Mexico as well.
