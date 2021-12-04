I am chairwoman of the board of New Energy Economy, an organization devoted to the environment and to energy justice.
We are actively opposing the proposed buyout of Public Service Company of New Mexico by Avangrid, a subsidiary of the Spanish energy giant, Iberdrola. During the Public Regulation Commission’s hearings on whether to approve the “merger,” our organization produced extensive evidence regarding Avangrid’s track record in other states where it has acquired monopoly utilities such as our PNM. Avangrid’s track record elsewhere is a principal reason the PRC hearing examiner, who heard all the evidence, is recommending the PRC reject the proposed takeover.
Readers couldn’t have missed the full-page attack ads in the Albuquerque Journal and The Santa Fe New Mexican in which Avangrid/PNM attack New Energy Economy by name, claiming, without citing evidence or addressing the evidence before the PRC, that what we are saying about Avangrid “isn’t true.”
Oh, really?
Is Avangrid saying the governor of Maine didn’t call Avangrid’s service there “abysmal?” Well, Gov. Janet Mills did!
Is Avangrid saying it didn’t come in dead last among all 139 investor-owned utilities in the United States in the J.D. Power surveys in 2018, 2019, and 2020? Well, it did!
Is Avangrid saying its utilities in New York, Connecticut and Maine haven’t racked up more than $63 million in penalties for violations, including a maximum penalty of $10 million in Maine? Well, it has!
Is Avangrid saying the top executives of Iberdrola, which controls Avangrid, aren’t subjects of a Spanish criminal investigation for forgery and bribery? Well, they are!
Is Avangrid saying the U.S. Energy Information Agency didn’t find Maine had the most service interruptions and highest outage rates in the country? Well, it did!
Is Avangrid saying it didn’t continue to bulldoze a large swath of Maine’s forests, even though Maine voters had, by a large margin, passed a referendum requiring Avangrid to stop? Well, it did continue!
Is Avangrid saying it is not currently under investigation in Maine for undermining community solar and rooftop solar? Well, it is!
Is Avangrid saying it didn’t admit under oath regarding Avangrid’s technical proficiency to transition to solar: “I’m not an engineer by trade, but in talking to our team, it’s a very, you know, complex issue, and one that we’re quite frankly learning on the fly as we go through this.” Well, Avangrid’s CEO admitted their lack of technical expertise.
Is Avangrid/Iberdrola saying they are not largely invested in gas, nuclear and wind and have less than 2 percent solar in their portfolios? Well, their solar experience is nearly nil.
Tell Avangrid and PNM to stop spending their money on ads that ask New Mexicans to ignore the truth.
Ask them to start explaining why New Mexicans, in light of the above and much, much more, should pick Avangrid/Iberdrola to hold the monopoly over our electricity.
If the “merger” is approved, it will result in our marriage to Avangrid for generations to come. We know enough about this groom to walk away from the altar before it’s too late.
Further, you may have noticed the Nov. 30 PNM/Avangrid ad carried the official seal of the state of Maine, apparently to suggest Maine was also calling New Energy Economy a liar. The Dec. 1 ad was missing the Maine state seal. Why? Because it’s a crime under Maine law to use the seal for commercial purposes without the permission of the governor.
Typical!
Eleanor Bravo is chairwoman of the New Energy Economy board.
