Stephanie Woodruff, Santa Fe Audit Committee chair, touts the recently-released City financial audit and seeks to counter “mistruths” ("Late audit shows city finances in fine shape”, My View, Oct. 10).
She denies being “involved in politics.” If this isn’t political, why is she patting the mayor and the administration on the back for a very late audit that finds fault with federal program compliance and identifies 21 financial reporting issues including eight material weaknesses, 10 significant deficiencies and others carried over from prior years?
Concerns flagged in the audit are not caused by the Audit Committee. But should the audit chair be cheering a mayor who oversaw delivery of two of three annual audits on his watch a half-year and more late? In May 2018, as the 2017 audit started under Mayor Javier Gonzales dragged into its fifth month of tardiness, then-State Auditor Wayne Johnson warned Mayor Alan Webber of “serious consequences” of such delays. Should the audit chair cite “limited staff” as an excuse when the Finance Director just recently acknowledged her department was 40 percent short of authorized staffing, and neither the Director nor the Audit Committee seemed to have raised a strong red-flag about that?
Current State Auditor Brian Colon was clear on delays. Last February after the city had missed the state-mandated December deadline, an article quotes him: “COVID-19 can’t be the excuse for everything, and we won’t accept it.” But he agreed to a delay to June 30. As that deadline was about to be missed, Colon went along with a new Aug. 31 deadline. Woodruff, in a June 30 article, expressed confidence the city would meet that. But again, the date was missed. The financial audit finally headed to the State Auditor’s office on Sept. 22.
Tolerating “pandemic” and “short staffing” and “new IT” excuses for a nearly 10-month-delayed report is, well, inexcusable. Woodruff and the Audit Committee are volunteers representing city citizens’ interests, not those of the administration. The citizens’ interests are to have on-time audits with minimal negative “findings.”
In the name of accountability, it’s informative to look back at promises of elected officials. On June 13, 2018, Mayor Webber, with Finance Committee Chair Councilor Roman Abeyta at his side, issued a 10-Point “Corrective Action Plan” regarding city finances. Point 1 was entitled “Risk Assessment + Up to 10 Audits Next Fiscal Year”. That next fiscal year, FY19, would encompass July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. Item 1 detailed promises that included:
• “…start with a risk assessment and a recommendation—based on that risk assessment—for up to 6 audits in 6 different areas as needed.”
• “…three forensic-style audits:
• One forensic audit that examines a range of functions, from travel reimbursements to utility billing payments, vendor lists, W9s, and personnel actions such as unexplained pay rate increases;
• One compliance audit, to see how well we follow both external standards and internal controls; and,
• One performance audit, which examines specific programs for efficiency.”
• “And then, of course, our Comprehensive Annual Financial Review (the annual audit), which we will deliver on time.”
The reality of what occurred? The risk assessment was completed. The required annual audit was delivered to the state on time that December (but late the following two years). And, according to the city’s Audit Committee webpage, one additional audit, “Procurement”, is listed for FY 19, but was not actually issued until September FY20.
Promises not met. And the Audit Committee never followed up, has met only three times in 2020 and three times in 2021. Is this really a record your committee is proud of?
