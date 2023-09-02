Having read the commentary (“SFPS needs people to turn things around,” My View, Aug. 21) I know John Lonergan and the Coalition for Public Education want the best for our schools. However, the idea of paying high school students to tutor younger children sounds great but is impractical. The same goes for parents. Though $20 an hour might be tempting to some, I doubt they will really want to take on a job that requires years of training and experience to do well.

One sure way in which we could greatly improve student performance on standardized reading and math tests is to stop talking about how terrible their scores are and complaining about New Mexico being “last in the nation.” We all are in desperate need of an attitude adjustment.

Education scholars have known forever and there is ample research to prove that positive teacher and community expectations can greatly improve student performance. We need to stop being resentful of and intimidated by standardized tests and instead convince ourselves that they represent a means by which our students can prove they can achieve great things.

Craig Castleman, Ed.D., is a proud teacher of wonderful students; colleague of talented and dedicated teachers, staff and administrators; and grateful recipient of the trust and support of parents and friends of the public schools of magnificent Santa Fe.

