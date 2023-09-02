Having read the commentary (“SFPS needs people to turn things around,” My View, Aug. 21) I know John Lonergan and the Coalition for Public Education want the best for our schools. However, the idea of paying high school students to tutor younger children sounds great but is impractical. The same goes for parents. Though $20 an hour might be tempting to some, I doubt they will really want to take on a job that requires years of training and experience to do well.
One sure way in which we could greatly improve student performance on standardized reading and math tests is to stop talking about how terrible their scores are and complaining about New Mexico being “last in the nation.” We all are in desperate need of an attitude adjustment.
Education scholars have known forever and there is ample research to prove that positive teacher and community expectations can greatly improve student performance. We need to stop being resentful of and intimidated by standardized tests and instead convince ourselves that they represent a means by which our students can prove they can achieve great things.
This year I returned to the Santa Fe schools after 10 years of retirement (preceded by 40 years of teaching) because I am tired of hearing that our schools and students are inadequate. My students at César Chávez Elementary School this year are incredible. They come to school full of energy and a real passion for learning and — something that cannot be said of students in many higher-ranking school systems — most of them are bilingual and anxious to become biliterate. That is a wonderful gift our students possess in which we and they should take tremendous pride.
Years ago I had the opportunity to provide in-service training for teachers and staff at a middle school that was just one poor test performance away from being taken over by the state. All I had to do was suggest they do as much to support their students academically as they did for athletes in their sports programs. They came up with the great idea to put handmade posters in classrooms and hallways praising the student body for their intelligence, hang a banner in front of the school saying “We Will Ace The Tests!,” hold a whole-school pre-testing pep rally with cheers led by a staff member wearing a homemade No. 2 pencil costume, and hand out custom-printed pencils that simply said “Genius!” to every student.
By sheer will, they psyched the entire school community into believing they would beat the test, and not only did their scores rise enough to get the school out of the state doghouse, the results put them on par with some of the wealthier, higher-achieving districts in the state. Attitude may not be everything, but it certainly can make a difference.
Instead of turning to outside consultants for solutions to our education challenges, how about asking students and the teachers and staff who work closely with them for solutions? They, more than anyone, know we can find ways to see to it that standardized test scores actually reflect our students’ remarkable abilities.
Craig Castleman, Ed.D., is a proud teacher of wonderful students; colleague of talented and dedicated teachers, staff and administrators; and grateful recipient of the trust and support of parents and friends of the public schools of magnificent Santa Fe.