As a gun safety advocate since the 1970s when I served as an aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Harrington of Massachusetts, writing legislation and testimony, I was dismayed by the governor’s 30-day ban on the open or concealed carrying of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
While I wholeheartedly agree with the need for urgent action and the spirit of her order, she has — in effect — given the firearms-industrial lobby a huge legal win. Her order most certainly will not survive a Second Amendment-based constitutional challenge and will discourage governors and mayors across the country from considering related emergency orders. Yes, absolutely, firearms-related violence are a public health issue; arguably an epidemic, but we need a durable consensus-based strategy if we are going to address the leading preventable cause of injury and death to children and great harm to the general population.
As I have proposed to the mayor of Santa Fe, state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, our governor and members of our congressional delegation, we need to more effectively address the issue of the unauthorized access to firearms in the home using a carrot-and-stick approach. The Bennie Hargrove Law, passed this year, needs to be expanded to protect vulnerable adults in residences (persons diagnosed with dementia, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse disorders, active suicidal ideation). As a public health crisis, we need laws that require mandated reports of neglect, abuse and risks related to minors and vulnerable adults to address the safe storage of firearms in the home.
Finally, “the carrot” is to take a pandemic-style approach to this epidemic of preventable violence: Quite simply, I propose tax rebates for the purchasers of gun safes and other items that will enhance the safety of household members and the community. I might mention that the introduction of “smart gun” technologies is a quantum leap in the prevention of unauthorized access while still allowing residents effective self-defense.
Responsible firearms owners could benefit from free safety classes — which would emphasize best practices and the elements of legal self defense. We need to work collaboratively with our fellow citizens who own firearms for hunting, sport and self-defense. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order was an unforced error; I urge her to rescind it completely, not simply modify it, and to adopt a durable and collaborative solution to our crisis of gun violence.
Eric Radack is a 25-year resident of Santa Fe, former teacher, founder and executive director of a crime prevention and reporting nonprofit serving Boston’s North Shore and the founder of the Gloucester Human Rights Commission.