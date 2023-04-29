As the Cabinet secretary of the Higher Education Department and a concerned New Mexican, I am deeply disturbed by emerging details of hazing, sexual assault and abuse experienced by students in New Mexico State University’s athletics program. These incidents are deplorable wherever and whenever they occur. However, the number and extent of allegations connected with NMSU athletics amount to a crisis impacting not only student athletes, but the full university community and the entire state.

I was shocked to learn that after two student athletes reported ongoing hazing and sexual assault to NMSU coaching staff in February, no action was taken to address their concerns. One of these students, a homegrown New Mexico athlete, said he was told by the new head coach that he was better off continuing his basketball career elsewhere. If this is true, university athletics is not only responsible for hazing and abuse, but of retaliation toward students who bravely come forward to report it.

While university officials assured the public that issues were confined to the men’s basketball program, allegations from the women’s basketball team and men’s football team have emerged. This combined with a slew of prior controversies indicates a widespread culture of misconduct within athletics that has yet to be addressed.

Stephanie M. Rodriguez is Cabinet secretary for the Higher Education Department.

