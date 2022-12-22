For the last 18 months, the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act has provided New Mexicans with a terminal condition who are suffering and want to have some measure of control in hastening their death an additional choice at the end of life.

The bill authorizes terminally ill patients who meet certain other criteria to make the informed decision to end their suffering. I believe strongly that having this option available for patients is itself an enormous benefit to those who desire autonomy and control over their suffering. That is why I am part of End of Life Options New Mexico, a nonprofit organization that exists to provide education and support to all New Mexicans in understanding their options at the end of life, including medical aid in dying.

Our initial organizational efforts have been generously supported by national partners and private donors which have enabled us to train and support a cadre of over 50 volunteers who provide public outreach/education and individual client support through our website (https://endoflifeoptionsnm.org) and our hotline (505-393-1321).

Barak Wolff is board chairman of End of Life Options New Mexico. He a mostly retired 40-plus-year public health leader in New Mexico who still works for the state Senate when it is in session. He lives in Tesuque with wife, Leah Popp.

Popular in the Community