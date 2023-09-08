On my first day in Santa Fe, I biked downtown from my St. John’s College dorm. Sailing down Cabra, gliding along Alameda, cruising Palace, I was inspired by the high-mountain air, friendly vibe, and sense of beauty. I don’t recall having expectations about the Plaza, but I remember feeling disappointed by the central monument’s predictable shape and pallid hues.

Compared to the abundance of diversity, community and creativity around it, the obelisk seemed awkward, but it made an important point. New Mexico was a different kind of southern state: We beat back slavery from the West. On that level, it was a wonderful thing. Unfortunately, the words “heroes” and “savage” were engraved thereon, and forevermore the thing became offensive, particularly for people whose ancestors first found this awesome place.

We are at a point when a significant percentage of the Santa Fe community will dislike whatever we put there. Some have their hearts set on re-erecting it — cracks and all —while providing a carefully written update from the conquerors’ descendants. At a Santa Fe City Council meeting last spring, someone said the council has never had a Native American member. I did not hear anyone disagree, but I did hear many people say that recent history would be repeated if it is ever rebuilt. Given how easily the monument topplers were let off in court, few would be surprised if it were attacked again.

