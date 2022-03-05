From his tiny office at KSFR in Santa Fe, and the studios down the hall, Dallas Dearmin spoke to the world. And we loved to listen.
In front of a microphone, Dal’s voice never hesitated. His tone and pace were always perfect. A powerful combination of professionalism and charm, he always hit the time cue.
This stellar personality could have spent an entire career on-air. But there was another, perhaps greater calling in community leadership.
When I met Dal, somewhere around 2000, he was semi-retired after a long success as an East Coast advertising rep. The guy literally lived Mad Men.
I was 24 years old and managing the only Learjet charter company in town. For years, I had also been volunteering at KSFR, helping with the Warehouse 21 youth radio show, Ground Zero, and picking up my own shift.
We made for quick friends, and then worked closely together for years on a project that had become a passion for us both. Dal had a clear vision for how KSFR could evolve and how to keep our volunteer programming intact.
The early stages were intense. With a group of fellow volunteers more than twice my age, we formed a nonprofit called the Northern New Mexico Radio Foundation. Next, we had to win the management contract for KSFR from Santa Fe Community College, which actually owned the station.
Dal was key to every success. His on-air presence was only superseded by his in-person demeanor in a meeting. Never a hard salesman, instead his calm persuasion was closer to being an outright hypnotist.
In 2001, the radio foundation began operating KSFR, and Dal was hired as general manager. We had inherited the tower and transmitter site, the studios at SFCC and about $30,000 in cash.
We had to find $105,000 for the first year’s expenses or risk losing the contract. I was the treasurer, so the ominous job of fundraising fell to me and Dal.
At the transition, KSFR had nearly 100 volunteers running a generally free-form schedule. The diversity range was extremely broad and the talent was amazing.
However, because SFCC had paid all the bills, this community station had never held an on-air fund drive. So, we followed any avenue toward a few bucks.
Dal helped work a deal to broadcast Santa Fe City Council meetings live, under a contract. Then he helped secure a grant from the McCune Charitable Foundation. We raised more than $10,000 in our first on-air drive, and $52,000 in our second try a few months later.
NPR was too expensive to add into the mix, so Dal struck a nearly free deal with the BBC instead. In short order, the foundation began to expand the paid staff, upgrade aged equipment and started on a monumental shift — building a local news team and expanding the signal.
It took months of training and then solid, daily reporting, but a respected (now award-winning) radio news department emerged. In the next six years, Dal helped acquire signal repeaters to the south and an additional tower site to the north.
In 2022, we live in a world of paywalls and condensed media. KSFR proudly beams a beacon of sustainable local news and voices. Today, it remains free to the public on the FM dial — now from Albuquerque to Colorado — and to the world via the internet.
Dal passed away in Santa Fe just before the new year, around the people and the city that he loved, and loved him back.
Whenever I tune in to KSFR, I know that it’s Dal who’s really carrying that signal.
