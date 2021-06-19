When recently traveling to Santa Fe, I encountered what follows at the Clines Corner Travel Center on Interstate 40. I emailed the owner to express my dismay, received no response, called and was told it had not been received. I hope others are as bothered by the hateful messages conveyed at the Clines Corner Travel Center as I am.
The owner of the Clines Corners Travel Center likely hears on a regular basis how grateful people are to have amenities available to them while traveling across New Mexico. I, too, felt that way until I encountered the unpleasant and mean-spirited stickers in the candy and food section.
It was with sadness and disgust that I watched shoppers look through the stickers and make their selections. It was also disturbing to see these stickers displayed in an area where children and teens gather as they look for candy.
While everyone is entitled to an opinion and political beliefs, I believe a business owner owes it to all customers to provide a nonthreatening, nonpolitically charged, enjoyable experience. I can’t fathom how Confederate flags, unkind language regarding Black Lives Matter, perpetuating divisive issues related to the 2020 election and sarcasm about gun ownership help to create that environment.
I am not asking for equal store space for different opinions, but for removal of the sticker turnstiles altogether. I will be traveling again through Clines Corner in August, and it is with great anticipation I will await entering your store. It will either be my last visit or I will be a customer for life. By removing the stickers, you have an opportunity to make a difference in helping to heal the divisions in our country.
