On Tuesday, the world population will hit 8 billion people. Some people will tell you this exponential growth is undoubtedly good, mostly for economic reasons, based on capitalistic principles that we constantly need more people because we need more consumers.

While 8 billion people undoubtedly present 8 billion opportunities, the opportunities aren’t rooted in their ability to buy things or consume at an increasing rate. Eight billion opportunities exist because of the ability to change course for our planet. The opportunity is rooted in 8 billion people shifting the focus to equity, human rights and caring for the Earth we all call home and share as a home with flora and fauna across diverse ecosystems. And as we move toward a vision of an equitable and flourishing future, we will also have to react to ever-growing threats of climate change, mass extinction, flooding, water scarcity, overconsumption, pollution and myriad other issues.

Across the world, the effects of overpopulation are being felt by people in every single community on this Earth. Across the world, the effects of overpopulation are being felt by the majestic wild animals who roam the diverse landscapes of this planet. Across the world, the effects of overpopulation are being felt by forests, trees, plants and bodies of water that are so critical to this Earth. Gray wolves in the New Mexican desert. The conifers, spruce and pine trees that call the boreal forests home. The Sandias. The Jemez. The people across the United States who wonder when water will stop trickling out of their kitchen faucet. The child in Albuquerque with asthma.

Cody Peluso is a resident of Albuquerque and digital advocacy and mobilization manager for the Population Media Center.

