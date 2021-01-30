I recently began serving on the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition. One goal of our work is to ensure the people of Santa Fe have access to safe, healthy and affordable housing regardless of background or financial circumstances. An auspicious goal for any community, it is as complicated to achieve as it is essential.
The coalition’s just-published paper, “A Path Home: Fund the Trust Fund,” outlines several viable options the Santa Fe City Council could adopt to dedicate recurring sources of funding to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Established in 2005, the fund is one of the most flexible tools our local government has to mitigate the deepening crisis of long- and short-term affordable housing availability.
The fund has never had a stable, predictable and recurring source of revenue. Soaring housing costs, pandemic-caused wage loss, the migration of people to Santa Fe with significant capital resources and a lack of affordable housing inventory are all factors driving the current housing crisis.
Mayor Alan Webber’s task force on housing affordability recommends the trust be funded at $3 million annually. This makes possible a range of affordable housing projects, meaning more economic activity, job creation, gross receipts tax generation and housing stability for more people in need. The fund has an even greater impact when you consider how it will be matched with other city assets (like land), as well as state and federal affordable housing funds.
My son and I took a road trip over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend to visit historic sites of New Mexico. The experience sharpened both the housing challenge and opportunity Santa Fe faces as a community. We walked and read aloud from the guide books about the stone and mud ruins — imagining how people lived and how the walls they lived within defined their experiences for us.
On the outskirts of “downtown” Chaco, far beyond the celebrated structures built to align with celestial events, are remains of what archeologists believe to be abodes of a working-class people. The teeth of those inhabitants are more worn down than those of their “urban-dwelling” neighbors because the diet of that population consisted of less finely ground corn. Then, like now, ZIP code matters. Just as human beings seem to have experienced a thousand years ago, today’s less-affluent populations face long journeys and an uphill battle to be centered in their communities.
Social determinants of health like stable, affordable housing matter. What does it say about our community that we don’t have enough homes to hold us all? Whether 1,000 years ago or into the future, the creation of adequate, accessible housing makes all other human endeavors possible — art, agriculture, physical and emotional health, the evolution of thought, technology and innovation flourish when people have a place to call home.
As our Santa Fe region experiences a significant period of growth, we have to be fiercely deliberate to counterbalance a natural tendency of a market-driven system — that people without access to power or resources are displaced to the margins. Our elected officials must prioritize and retain a place for locals and working people to call home. We must call upon them to steer us against currents of exclusion to retain and nurture the diverse character of our neighborhoods. City councilors should build on the affordable housing work they’ve already accomplished by examining the options before them, and then make bold decisions to dedicate a stable, predictable and recurring revenue stream to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
