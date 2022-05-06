As you read this, more than 1,500 firefighters are putting their lives at risk in Northern New Mexico to protect precious homes and land. Today, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire storms brutally across more than 168,000 acres of cherished New Mexico forest. Thousands of people in the vicinity of the fire are under orders to leave.
New Mexico residents are looking up to the smoky skies and witnessing this tragedy, and many might be wondering what they could do to help.
As an eighth grader at the Academy for Technology and the Classics this year, I have read stories from ancient civilizations that to this day display a shared message that can guide our community in these tragic times. The message is this: Providing aid to communities in need not only helps them, but also brings meaning and happiness to those who give.
Thinking about how New Mexicans assist their fellow citizens, I can’t help but be reminded of Homer’s The Odyssey, one of the earliest written stories and one worth turning to for guidance. In this epic tale from ancient Greece, a goddess named Athena leaves her life of privilege and goes to great lengths to assist the suffering hero Odysseus in his quest home. In her selflessness, she disguises herself as a beggar and argues with a furious sea god in order to help him.
Athena finds gratification in her role. Her happiness, derived from giving to others, is a happiness all people can connect with. This is supported by modern science, as shown by a 2018 study by the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, where a series of experiments indicated people get longer-lasting happiness by giving to others, more so than giving to themselves.
We can learn a lot from literature, and the lessons from books can be a guiding light in the ash-filled darkness. In giving money, goods and time to assist fire victims, New Mexicans can help ease suffering and also bring themselves joy and purpose. Average citizens cannot extinguish the fire, but we can help extinguish some of the hopelessness of evacuees. A seventh grader at my school did just that — organizing to get supplies to evacuees in Las Vegas, N.M. Deadline to drop off supplies at ATC, 74 A Van Nu Po, is Monday.
In the words of Booker T. Washington, who was born into slavery and understood extreme suffering as well as the power of giving: “Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.”
Rosetta Uberuaga is a student at the Academy for Classics and Technology.