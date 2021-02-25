It is disturbing that at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging and so many New Mexicans are engaged in life-or death struggles, that anyone would want to revive a bill legalizing doctor-assisted suicide. The state has rejected the idea before and should reject it now.
The virus has made evident the deadly health care disparities that people of color, older people and persons with disabilities have always been subjected to. Any law that enables a range of health care providers to write lethal prescriptions at the request of people deemed terminally ill, as the bill being considered for New Mexico would, increases risk for devalued patients.
We should not be swayed by “end-of-life option” or “aid in dying” terminology confusing assisted suicide with palliative care, or by soaring rhetoric about choice and self-determination. Derek Humphry, who founded the Hemlock Society, which was a precursor to Compassion & Choices (the leading group promoting assisted suicide), predicted years ago that “in the final analysis, economics, not the quest for broadened individual liberties or increased autonomy, will drive assisted suicide to the plateau of acceptable practice.”
Despite common misconceptions, uncontrollable pain is not a primary reason that people turn to assisted suicide. Oregon data indicates that people often request lethal prescriptions due to perceived lessening of autonomy, or feelings of being a burden. As Cliff Perez, a disability rights activist, states, “These reasons are … existential or disability-related and ought to be addressed with quality, multidisciplinary care, not death.” It is not so much how individuals view living with limitations caused by illness, but how society views them. (Or such individuals?)
Supporters of assisted suicide tout the conditions the law would place on the practice. However, the bill’s minimal criteria involve subjective judgment by individual providers and could not be applied consistently. For example, a patient requesting lethal drugs must not be acting due to coercion or the undue influence of another. Yet, how are health care providers, who may know little about a person beyond medical records, to determine if undue influence has occurred? Indeed, what constitutes undue influence? Would a stray comment from a relative causing someone to think she was draining family financial resources be undue influence, or must it instead be something approaching outright pressure? But how would a doctor know what goes on behind closed doors at home?
Moreover, belying the notice that an assisted suicide bill is about end-of-life care, the “safeguards” apply only to the prescribing of the lethal drugs, and not to their use. Once the drugs are obtained, the patient is essentially on his own. Even if a person has had a mental health evaluation at the outset, there is no requirement that he be evaluated prior to taking the drugs, although mood and outlook can fluctuate radically based on physical factors like oxygen level.
Furthermore, disinterested parties need not be present to ensure the drugs are freely self-administered. Especially now when COVID-19-related stresses are causing depression and domestic abuse to sharply rise in the general population, there are bound to be some cases where a person is steered or pushed into taking the pills by someone with an emotional, practical or financial incentive for having him die sooner rather than later.
The laws are marketed to the public as applying “just” to people who are expected to die within six months. Mistakes in prognosis will always occur and a second opinion is not a failsafe. Indeed, the bill being discussed for New Mexico would dispense with a consulting provider if the person is enrolled in hospice. For hospices’ purpose, life expectancy of six months or less is based on a disease running “its typical course.” However, 12 percent to 15 percent of hospice patients live six months or more. Linking eligibility for a lethal prescription with enrolling in hospice is pernicious. It would undermine trust in hospice and the life enhancing services it offers.
As Dr. Joseph Marine, professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has stated, assisted suicide “has no basis in medical science or medical tradition. … No one will be immune to its long-term corrosive and destructive effects on the health care system.”
New Mexico cannot afford to legalize assisted suicide. The dangers of such a public policy should be all the more clear after the year we have been through.
Cathryn A. Glenday is a licensed professional clinical counselor in Albuquerque.
