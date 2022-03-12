A bill introduced in this past legislative session would have required an arrestee to “prove he/she would not reoffend” if released on bail.
Clearly unconstitutional, it would require a person to prove a negative. That’s an impossibility. We don’t need new law to keep dangerous people in custody pending trial. We need competent, reasonable, realistic judges.
On Feb. 25, as reported in The New Mexican, a 74-year-old man tackled and held for police a suspected burglar named David Lailes. According to the article, Lailes currently has four criminal cases pending, has been arrested 53 times since 2016 and was contacted by police 159 times (cops generally know who the bad guys are). Despite this track record, Santa Fe Magistrate Judge David Segura saw fit to release Lailes on a $2,500 bond.
Have I seen the transcript of the “first appearance” (or probable cause hearing)? No. But unless this article is wildly inaccurate I don’t need to. It’s an absurdity that Lailes be released pretrial. Anyone who could release such a chronic offender, a one-man crime wave, should not be presiding in court. Does the court not routinely get a criminal history report before deciding bail? Should we institute a standing “bail review board” to do nothing but decide bail?
How many times have we heard stories such as this? How many times has a DWI suspect killed or injured someone and we later find out he/she has five, 10, how many priors?
There is another tactic we can use, generally referred to as “vertical prosecution.” Whenever possible, we can have the same defendant appear before the same judge. This helps avoid having the judge “conned” or “gamed” by a repeat offender. Same judge, same defendant, far less likely to fall for some phony sob story.
Politicians creating bad law to make the public feel as though they are doing something to keep us safer is just window dressing. It’s nonsense. Let’s scrutinize who’s running our courts. Therein lies the fix.
