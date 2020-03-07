If I were president and wanted to stay in office even if voters wanted me out, here’s how I would go about it.
I’d concentrate power in the Oval Office through a revolving door of acting Cabinet secretaries whose sole qualification is loyalty to me. I’d pack the courts with unqualified judges whose sole qualification is, again, loyalty to me.
I’d hammer away at issues designed to energize my political base. I’d promote the concept of a “deep state” to reinforce my base’s belief that some sinister force is keeping prosperity out of their reach. I’d wrap myself in the Second Amendment.
I’d tie these issues so tightly to me personally as to create fear that if I were forced from office, my supporters would be replaced by Muslims and Mexicans. These fears would transform my supporters into millions of cocked pistols, their triggers waiting to be pulled.
I’d undermine confidence in the “rigged” electoral system. I’d label all criticism of me fake news promoted by enemies of the people. I’d supplant facts with “alternative facts” propagated by a TV network my friends control.
I’d attack the traditions of the branch of government I control and undermine and mock the other two. Judges or members of Congress who don’t agree with me would be labeled corrupt, unfair or unfit.
I’d purge from government people I deem disloyal, destroy their reputations and replace them with sycophants as a signal to any who might oppose me to remain silent.
I would install as my attorney general a person who believes in expanding the powers of the presidency. This person would undermine the foundation of the U.S. justice system — fair and impartial use of the government’s investigative powers — and allow me to protect my friends and destroy my enemies.
I will be able to do this because, under the U.S. Constitution, I, and I alone, have police powers. I control the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and lesser federal law enforcement agencies. So long as I maintain the loyalty of top officials within my police agencies, the other branches of government are powerless to stop me.
If I chose to break the law, Congress has no police powers to stop me. If I were to disobey a court order, even one issued by the Supreme Court, the courts have no police powers.
If the generals in the Pentagon chose to challenge me, I’d rally my millions of cocked pistols to take to the streets on a pretext — most likely my attorney general’s discovery of a deep state plot against me. Through code words, I’d encourage extremists within my base to stand up for their president and engage in racial and ethnic violence.
To restore order, I’d federalize the National Guard and declare martial law. By executive order, I’d grant myself emergency powers. I’d inform the nation I planned to remain in office until the emergency had passed.
This is how I’d stay in office. It’s such a simple formula, I’m surprised no president before me thought to try it.
