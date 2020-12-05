We stand at a critical moment in our planet’s fate. Humanity is facing the dual threat of a biodiversity crisis and the effects of climate change. But there is a solution. Scientists have proposed protecting at least 30 percent of terrestrial and marine environments by 2030 — known as “30x30” — to help combat these threats. New Mexico, with its diverse wildlife, clean water and recreational opportunities, can and should contribute to this goal.
We’re facing a mass extinction of plants and animals around the world, with about 1 million species at risk now and in the coming decades. Three-quarters of the Earth’s land surface has been significantly modified and two-thirds of oceans are subject to cumulative human impacts. We’ve lost 60 percent of the planet’s wildlife since 1970.
Fortunately, our state’s elected leaders are stepping up to this challenge. Sen. Tom Udall and Rep. Deb Haaland introduced congressional resolutions supporting 30x30.
The loss of nature has direct implications for people as ecosystem services are impaired, including reduction of natural buffering of disease and extreme weather; loss of clean water; degradation of air quality; disappearance of pollinators and the billions of dollars of agriculture they help support; decline of soil development; and loss of recreational opportunities.
We have no choice but to rapidly increase the pace of conservation efforts if we’re going to safeguard nature and support economies dependent on natural systems. Addressing other major threats like overutilization, pollution and contamination and invasive species will require additional, complementary measures. We must commit to protecting at least 30 percent of the planet by 2030.
Our state’s natural resource agencies need additional funding to ensure we have the staff necessary to carry out their increasingly complicated missions as well as implement habitat improvement, watershed restoration, prescribed fire and soil health improvements. Such a strategy could also include funding conservation easements or acquiring ecologically valuable land for new state parks or wildlife management areas, including important wildlife movement corridors.
Local, state and tribal governments can play key roles in advancing 30x30. More extensive engagement and consultation, including learning how to better support and collaborate with tribes, are essential for advancing conservation on and off tribal lands. There are significant opportunities to engage and support many sectors of the public, especially with under-represented groups and private landowners committed to protecting habitats and species on their property.
Considering biodiversity, carbon storage and protected areas across the U.S., Defenders of Wildlife recently completed a national analysis of 30x30 considering each state’s unique land ownership and how it can contribute.
New Mexico is deficient in land formally protected for wildlife and water at just over 5 percent, so there’s a ways to go. We are, however, flush with federal, multiple-use lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management that could get us over the 30 percent mark if managed more intentionally for wildlife, water and carbon storage.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham already has taken historic measures to address carbon emissions, wildlife movement corridors and outdoor access equity. Now she can seal her conservation legacy by adopting 30x30 as her next major initiative. To start, the governor should establish a 30x30 Task Force to undertake a baseline assessment of the state’s biodiversity status and trends followed by a comprehensive strategy that sets forth the steps needed to achieve 30x30.
With an inclusive approach, the governor can ensure all New Mexicans enjoy the benefits from land and water protection for years to come.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.