It appears the city, abetted by a local developer, is on the verge of breaking yet another promise to yet another neighborhood.
Haven’t we seen this movie before?
Homewise CEO Mike Loftin and the mayor argue that the 2008 Annexation Agreement between Santa Fe County and the city intends that north-side Area 1B be annexed and governed by the city.
A coalition of north-side citizens (I am one) has filed a petition with the County Commission to join Area 1B to the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community, leaving the area in the county.
Loftin alleges this petition constitutes an end-run around the annexation agreement by neighbors bent on depriving the region of needed housing. Loftin also stated that the area doesn’t qualify for inclusion in the THC on grounds that its neighborhoods are not “traditional.”
What the city and Loftin fail to mention is that Section 2 of the agreement specifically states that “residents of Area 1 shall be permitted to submit a petition … with the Board of County Commissioners to include portions of Area 1 in the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community prior to annexation.”
This provision:
Acknowledges that portions of the area do qualify for inclusion in the historical community.
Forbids annexation without giving residents the chance to join the traditional historic community.
And by state law leaves the decision entirely in the hands of area voters and the County Commission, not the city.
The city and county are negotiating a new annexation agreement. Our county commissioner, Anna Hansen, has rightly insisted the aforementioned provisions and promises be respected and fulfilled before a new agreement is adopted. Her insistence inconveniences the city, not to mention Loftin. As a result, the city has filed an injunction to block the petition.
As for affordable housing, there is nothing in the petition, the annexation agreement, county code or state law that would flatly prohibit county approval of affordable, even high-density, housing in Area 1. In fact, the commission has been actively approving affordable housing projects. Were Loftin to seek county approval for such projects, there is every reason to expect his proposals would receive a fair hearing.
As for the “nontraditional” character of some area neighborhoods, their character is no different than that of quite a few neighborhoods that are already part of the traditional historic community. Outward appearances of area homes play no role in determining which portions can be included. By law, it is history, community cohesiveness and voter support that are the deciding factors.
In short, exercising rights granted them by the annexation agreement, a majority of eligible Area 1B voters has lawfully petitioned the commission to join Agua Fría and remain in the county. That majority no longer wants anything to do with a city that has repeatedly broken its past promises. We are not the ones attempting an end run around the annexation agreement. That’s what the city is doing.
As for the injunction: It’s probably the opening move in a chess strategy known as “Trump’s Gambit” — sue and delay, sue and delay, sue and delay and maybe the opponent will go away. Let’s hope it doesn’t succeed.
Al Pitts serves on the board of the Coyote Ridge Association. The views stated above express his opinions and not those of the association.