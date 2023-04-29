It appears the city, abetted by a local developer, is on the verge of breaking yet another promise to yet another neighborhood.

Haven’t we seen this movie before?

Homewise CEO Mike Loftin and the mayor argue that the 2008 Annexation Agreement between Santa Fe County and the city intends that north-side Area 1B be annexed and governed by the city.

Al Pitts serves on the board of the Coyote Ridge Association. The views stated above express his opinions and not those of the association.

