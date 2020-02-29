The news is full of ominous warnings from some Democrats that Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and the "Squad" will drag us down to defeat in the November elections. They argue that American voters want a moderate Democratic Party and never reward proposals for radical change.
Progressive Democrats believe that these cowering souls are dead wrong, and that the Democratic Party is on the cusp of reclaiming its century-old legacy as the great champion of ordinary Americans and basic fairness.
Its reputation as the party that rises to the challenge of mind-boggling problems, strives to level the playing field and right wrongs, is well earned. At no time in recent history has such a resurgence of high moral purpose been more welcome.
President Franklin Roosevelt's Democrats brought us out of the Great Depression, enacted Glass-Steagall, created Social Security, the FDIC, the SEC, unemployment and disability insurance, and much more. The Kennedy-Johnson era produced Medicare and Medicaid, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and, again, much more. These achievements addressed towering problems and were very heavy lifts.
President Jimmy Carter fearlessly advocated human rights internationally. Even President Bill Clinton, whose New Democrats and triangulation watered down the brand, managed a few progressive achievements, signing the Brady Bill and the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993. And despite the absolute intransigence of the Republicans, President Barack Obama brought us the Affordable Care Act, now being assaulted on every front by Republicans.
All that's needed to see that the objectives of Sanders, Warren and the Squad are not radical, but mainstream, squarely in line with Democratic objectives since Roosevelt, is to review FDR's 1944 State of the Union Address.
In it he proposed a Second Bill of Rights that included a right to a job and a fair wage, freedom from unfair competition, the right to homeownership, the right to adequate medical care, protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accidents and unemployment, and the right to a good education. Truman also embraced these objectives, they were expressly reiterated in the 1960 Democratic Platform, and they have been favorably referenced by every Democratic presidential candidate since that time.
The only new twist is that Sanders, Warren and the Squad honestly acknowledge the enormousness of the problems now facing us, and are honestly telling us that only sweeping, dramatic solutions will suffice. Yes, health insurance companies are a huge part of our country's medical system train wreck, and this will continue unless we remove them from the mix.
Yes, the accretion of wealth to the 1 percent is obscene, and it will continue to perilously unbalance our society unless we dramatically reform the tax law and add a wealth tax. Yes, climate change is an existential risk and must be stopped by forcefully phasing out fossil fuels, which will require enacting a global carbon tax. Yes, our country has become Third World and racist in its education of our children.
The solution will require substituting massive public funding for the current property tax arrangement, and beginning with preschool, education must be free to everyone, right up through college.
In other words, Sanders, Warren and the Squad are speaking truth to the American public at a time when this is desperately needed. Will the American public acknowledge their starkly inconvenient, but absolutely true, admonitions? I believe so. Will they recognize the need for dramatic, sweeping solutions of the sort offered by Sanders, Warren and the Squad? Yes, because Americans are coming to understand that our very existence depends upon it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.