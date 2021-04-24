Ten years ago, Santa Fe had “A” quality air, according to the American Lung Association. Then, a few weeks after a prescribed burn in our watershed got out of control and the smoke was terrible, the ALA said we had “B” quality air. Recently, it has downgraded us to “C” quality air. What is the cause of this bad news?
The U.S. Forest Service sends email notifications when prescribed burns are going to be ignited. I receive, on average, one a day. Surprising that the Forest Service would ignite burns almost every day, especially when prescribed burning (fuel reduction) is so controversial. And especially on the very windy days. And especially in such a drought. And especially in light of climate change.
I added up the acreage recently burned — Jan. 1 until April 10 — by the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and refuges in New Mexico. The total acreage burned is 49,678 acres, or 78 square miles, over 100 days, some 500 acres per day. Each acre of coniferous forest burned releases 4.81 tons of carbon, so these burns are releasing approximately 2,400 tons of carbon each day. Each ton of carbon is converted into 3.67 tons of CO2, meaning 8,800 tons of CO2 is released each day to cause more climate disruption. It is hard to imagine 8,800 tons of CO2 released every day in our state, just from burning trees. In the same time, there were 18 more projects for which I could not find the acreage burned.
We must consider the damaging effects of prescribed burns on our health, our habitat and the habitat of the birds and animals. We know many people are suffering from the smoke, but the Forest Service refuses to do a Health Impact Assessment.
The projects listed above are in addition to two other massive projects that have been announced. In the Santa Fe Resiliency Project, the Forest Service proposes to cut most of the trees over 23,000 acres (36 square miles) and to repeatedly burn up to 43,000 acres (67 square miles) within the project area from Tesuque to Glorieta. Based on past projects, we expect with a high degree of certainty that over 90 percent of the trees would be removed in thinned areas.
The second project, the Encino Vista Project in the Jemez Mountains northwest of Los Alamos, has been kept so quiet that it has never had a news story written about it. Yet the 128,000-acre cutting and burning project is the largest ever proposed in the Santa Fe National Forest.
One might expect a public discussion and debate on such impactful projects, a hearing for both sides to make their case, but this has not yet happened. These projects amount to burning 335 square miles when burning is controversial and the best available science suggests, “Forest that has burned once is more, not less, likely to burn again.” The public is not informed and knows little of what is going on.
We want our elected officials to oversee and review these projects while considering future generations. We need a pause, a temporary injunction until the Forest Service does an environmental impact statement with a cost/benefit assessment, health assessment, transparency and a public debate.
There are four groups working on these issues in Santa Fe. Inform yourself and sign our petition at OnceAForest.org. Call your elected officials. Also, go to SantaFeForestCoalition.org, theforestadvocate.org and treehuggersantafe.org.
