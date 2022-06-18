New Mexico and the West have endured a 12-year drought. Well, sort of. It is not a drought. It is the new normal. We just have not been paying attention.
The West is in the process, because of climate change, of “desertification,” by which fertile land becomes a desert. Think Death Valley. There is not much we can do about it with the current infrastructure, but that can change. Stick with me here. We do not have precipitation, but we do have elevation. Keep that in mind.
The Mississippi watershed occupies 40 percent of the continental U.S. and gets 70 percent of the total precipitation in the U.S. The amount of freshwater flowing down the Mississippi River routinely requires dumping millions of acre-feet of water into the Gulf of Mexico to prevent flooding of city and farms throughout the Mississippi Delta. They have a problem of too much freshwater.
The Bonnet Carrie and Morganza spillways are infrastructure built in the 1940s to manage this flooding and keep livable farm and cities throughout Louisiana. New Orleans alone pumps 12 billion gallons of freshwater out of the city each year into the salty Gulf of Mexico.
Between New Mexico and New Orleans is Texas. Texas has another sort of problem. It is on the leading edge of wind-generated energy; in fact, it is the fifth-ranking wind power producer in the world, and Texans being Texans, manage it poorly. From freezing in the winter to running gas-fired power plants in the summer to make up for the sporadic nature of wind power, Texas dumps 40 percent of that wind generation capacity because, well, Texans being Texans, they would rather freeze than share.
That brings me to my point. The No. 1 electrical power storage technology is gravity hydraulic. Water pumped up to elevation then released through hydroelectric generators to supply electrical power on demand. Hydroelectric storage is over 90 percent of worldwide capacity for storing electricity. No rare-earth elements needed.
Morganza Spillway on the Mississippi River is at 30 feet elevation; McClure Reservoir just north of Santa Fe is 8,000 feet above sea level. There are approximately 1,000 miles between the abundant source of and the abundant need for water. McClure Reservoir has been trending lower every year for the past 20 years. The reservoir’s capacity is 3,500 acre-feet of water — it currently has less than 500 acre-feet of water left. And not much rain coming to make up that difference. The Mississippi River is approaching flood levels not seen in 100 years. With the advent of more efficient hydropower technology, including in-pipe power generation, disruption of Upper Canyon Road would be minimal.
Texas would receive help by storing 3,000 acre-feet of hydroelectric power each month in perpetuity. That is enough electricity to power Dallas for all peak requirements in perpetuity. Louisiana would reduce the flood potential at a minuscule reduction in total Mississippi River flow. And New Mexico cities and farms would drastically benefit from 977,550,000 gallons of freshwater entering the Santa Fe River every month. Compared that number to your monthly water consumption and see how many homes and farms would benefit.