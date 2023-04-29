April is National Donate Life Month. It is fitting this annual commemoration occurs in spring, the season of renewal. Donate Life Month is set aside to raise awareness around organ, eye and tissue donation. By registering as a donor, each of us has the power to save lives.

Today, 600 New Mexicans are waiting for lifesaving transplants. One in five of them are Native American. Native Americans suffer from higher rates of diabetes and kidney failure than any other ethnic group. Yet, for a variety of reasons, they are some of the last to receive transplants. New Mexico Donor Services is working to change this.

New Mexico Donor Services is the nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in our state. We facilitate every step of the process — walking donor families through the decision, coordinating transplant teams, then transporting lifesaving organs to waiting recipients safely and within rigorous deadlines. It’s a mission of love, and we celebrate each time an organ is accepted by a transplant center and a life is saved.

Wayne Dunlap is executive director of New Mexico Donor Services.

