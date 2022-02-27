As of this writing, three of the seven state Game Commission seats are vacant and have been for some time, leaving the board with the bare minimum necessary to even establish a quorum. That’s not good for the commission, the Game and Fish Department it’s supposed to lead, New Mexico’s citizen-voters or the wildlife it’s responsible for.
The lag time in appointments is problematic: One seat’s been vacant since last March, due to commissioner David Soules’ death, the second since Gail Cramer’s resignation in July. The most recent came in January, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s troublesome firing of vice-chair Jeremy Vesbach a year prior to his term’s end.
Now, we’re hearing that new commissioners could be appointed by early March. Barring additional resignations or dismissals, the commission would be at full strength.
Welcome news, if correct, but the long delay makes it a mixed blessing.
For one thing, it drops a near majority of neophyte commissioners into the midst of long-standing, complex and contentious issues — likely with the barest understanding of those issues themselves, let alone who the stakeholders are, what positions the stakeholders take and why, the issues’ history or the implications their decisions have for the future.
Even appointees who’ve actively engaged with the commission as citizens concede they didn’t fully appreciate the range of responsibilities they took on, or the intensity of passions and polarized opinions they have to navigate:
New commissioners face lingering issues that bedeviled their predecessors, such as equitably allocating big game licenses, addressing wildlife damage to private lands and anything regarding predators — and now the impacts of an ever-drier climate loom. Just ahead, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act could annually add about $27 million federal and $9 million state funds to the department, primarily to support nongame species. It’s a great problem to have — but one challenge will be to field the projected 95 technical and 20 new support staff needed to put that money to work.
There’s much more, and we can’t expect new commissioners to grasp it all at first sitting. What the New Mexico Wildlife Federation — and other sportsmen, conservationist and environmental groups — do want is a diverse, hard-working and well-rounded commission.
We reject some people’s misconception that the game department and commission form an exclusive hook ‘n bullet club. We expect to greet hunter-angler appointees who see beyond deer and trout, who respect nongame wildlife and predators as invaluable components of our ecosystem. Likewise, appointees who may prefer birding to fishing must recognize that managing game species remains a fundamental department mission, and that hunting and fishing license fees provide the agency’s state revenues.
And they all must appreciate that maintaining healthy wildlife habitats and watersheds is the foundation for healthy wildlife populations, whether game or nongame species.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation speaks from deep experience. Our founding fathers, led by legendary conservationist Aldo Leopold, drove the commission’s creation 101 years ago. They envisioned the commission as a means to democratize, professionalize and depoliticize wildlife management. Ideally, it’s an independent interface and buffer between the public, governor, legislature and a professional wildlife agency.
Gov. Lujan Grisham previously has appointed a diverse, qualified commission. We hope the replacements will be as capable and they have room to work without undue influence from the governor’s office. Unfortunately, the commission to date hasn’t always had that leeway.
Such reluctance to loosen the reins is hardly unique to this administration — former Gov. Bill Richardson was a notorious micromanager, for instance. But in the best interests of wildlife, public and the agency — not to mention her own — we urge this governor to appoint good people and then let them do their job.
