Over the past few years, I believe New Mexico’s Catholic Church leaders have been only passively engaged on the issue of life, while giving most of their energy to social agendas that hold little to no biblical relevance. Although New Mexico is a traditional Catholic state and a majority of our legislators — and governor — claim to hold Catholic beliefs, overnight our state is a haven for abortion-seekers.
The church’s tepid stance changed last Sunday when New Mexico’s Catholic bishops issued a mandate to protect human life, specifically pregnant mothers and their unborn children. In a letter from Archbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the church’s position on the sanctity of life was made crystal clear. Wester was joined by Bishop James Wall, Diocese of Gallup, and Bishop Peter Baldacchino, Diocese of Las Cruces.
This was a welcome pronouncement from these leaders, albeit a little later than many of us would have liked. Regardless, this directive is not only welcome, it was needed.
New Mexico, the most Catholic state in the country, has become what I believe to be the Wild West of abortion. The saying, “safe, legal and rare,” concerning abortions has been replaced with “on demand, for any reason, at any age.”
How did we let New Mexico get to this sad state?
Our beloved New Mexico has been turned into an abortion “tourism” destination. The governor is even going to use taxpayer money to build a reproductive health clinic outside of Las Cruces, where people from Texas can seek abortions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Department of Health also created an abortion hotline to give access to abortion pills, with The Satanic Temple listed as a pill provider.
House Bill 7, which the governor endorsed and signed into law this year, makes abortions available to children (of any age) without the knowledge or consent of their parents. School-based health clinics even are using a medical intake form that states, “You do not have to inform your parents if you are seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care.” New Mexico’s abortion laws aren’t just out of step with the Catholic Church, but parents have been stripped of their rights.
Archbishop Wester’s decree to protect life will be taken more seriously if the church stops playing footsie with the governor on less important issues. It is now up to all practicing Catholics (and Protestants) to get engaged and move New Mexico back to a reasonable state. The question now is how much damage has already been done, and can it be undone? By the grace of God, it will be undone.
Harry Montoya is a former Santa Fe County commissioner. He lives in Nambé.