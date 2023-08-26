Over the past few years, I believe New Mexico’s Catholic Church leaders have been only passively engaged on the issue of life, while giving most of their energy to social agendas that hold little to no biblical relevance. Although New Mexico is a traditional Catholic state and a majority of our legislators — and governor — claim to hold Catholic beliefs, overnight our state is a haven for abortion-seekers.

The church’s tepid stance changed last Sunday when New Mexico’s Catholic bishops issued a mandate to protect human life, specifically pregnant mothers and their unborn children. In a letter from Archbishop John Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the church’s position on the sanctity of life was made crystal clear. Wester was joined by Bishop James Wall, Diocese of Gallup, and Bishop Peter Baldacchino, Diocese of Las Cruces.

This was a welcome pronouncement from these leaders, albeit a little later than many of us would have liked. Regardless, this directive is not only welcome, it was needed.

Harry Montoya is a former Santa Fe County commissioner. He lives in Nambé.

